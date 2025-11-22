Errors, bugs, questions - page 2361
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Maybe it should be displayed in the features?
I'll try to design it.
Dear web designers of the website,
Here is a screenshot of the messages, please tell me which interlocutor is currently selected
Already my eyes are climbing on my forehead to understand who I'm writing to .....
Please colour code those to whom you haven't responded, those to whom you have responded, and a separate colour code for the person you are texting to ...
Dear web designers of the website,
Here is a screenshot of the messages, please tell me which interlocutor is currently selected
Already my eyes are climbing on my forehead to understand who I'm writing to .....
Please colour code those to whom I have not responded, those to whom I have responded, and a separate colour code for the person I am texting...
2
I agree though. You do not always notice it, there is little contrast.
Here is a screenshot of the messages, please tell me which interlocutor is currently selected
if it's possible to dereference a *CObject pointer in MQL ?
I tried different variants, here is a script for test, I add 3 Myclass elements to linked list and then change values of CMyclass fields, it works:
Can I modify fields of dynamically created CMyclass elements, without intermediate pointerCMyclass *result ?
Like this:(CMyclass *)(base.GetCurrentNode()).x = 99;
PS: I suspect we need to use typedef , but so far unsuccessful
if it's possible to dereference a *CObject pointer in MQL ?
I tried different variants, here is a script for test, I add 3 Myclass elements to linked list and then change values of CMyclass fields, it works:
Can I modify fields of dynamically created CMyclass elements, without intermediate pointerCMyclass *result ?
Like this:(CMyclass *)(base.GetCurrentNode()).x = 99;
PS: I suspect we need to use typedef , but so far unsuccessful
I don't know what the library CList does, but I used to do this
I don't know what the library CList does, but I used to do this
Thanks, it's not what i'm looking for, your example is in fact a type conversion via function call
SZZ: I'm not used to working with pointers in MQL, I'm trying to understand it. This example seems to be simple and working, but I haven't found any solution, how to bring the result ofGetCurrentNode () -->CObject * to myCMyclass....typeOf course, I can use theCMyclassconstructor, but I hope, it's possible to work out a neat solution in MQL
Thanks, it's not what I'm looking for, your example is in fact a type conversion via function call
SZZ: I'm not used to working with pointers in MQL, I'm trying to understand this simple and working example, but I haven't found any solution to bring the resultGetCurrentNode () -->CObject * to my typeCMyclass.... Of course, I can useCMyclassconstructor, but I hope, there is a smart solution of type conversion in MQL
I don't have functions there, my problem is the one you've described. My base class is CNode ( which has methods Prev(), Next() etc.) The loop calls fields of COrder, which is its descendant. The loop is declared in defines 1 time and then is used everywhere.