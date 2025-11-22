Errors, bugs, questions - page 2365
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Service desk pay attention to the application
Open,Started: 2018.12.17 14:19,#2224434
Are you guys admins working ? Will you give an answer ?
Bild 1966
When the terminal downloads hundreds of megabytes, everything is clear, it loads history.
But when it sends hundreds of megabytes somewhere, it's not clear at all... where, why, and most importantly, what it sends!
Bild 1966
When the terminal downloads hundreds of megabytes, everything is clear, it loads history.
But when it sends hundreds of megabytes, it's not clear at all... where, why, and most importantly, what it sends!
Maybe it's the result of history synchronization...
Maybe it's the result of the synchronisation of history...
You do not need to send the history from the computer to the server in order to synchronise, it is enough to request the data from the server for a specified period of time.
Client terminal sends data, including history, to tester agents
Terminal communicates with local/external agents via network.
Bug. When replacing ArrayRange(columns,0) in condition with c1 there is no error.
The terminal communicates with local/third party agents over the network.
checked the data sending address - it is localhos
my apologies, there is no unjustified sending of huge data by the terminal and agents.