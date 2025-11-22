Errors, bugs, questions - page 2365

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Vladimir Pastushak:

Service desk pay attention to the application

Open,Started: 2018.12.17 14:19,#2224434

Are you guys admins working ? Will you give an answer ?

 

Bild 1966

When the terminal downloads hundreds of megabytes, everything is clear, it loads history.

But when it sends hundreds of megabytes somewhere, it's not clear at all... where, why, and most importantly, what it sends!

MT5 unload

 
Andrey Dik:

Bild 1966

When the terminal downloads hundreds of megabytes, everything is clear, it loads history.

But when it sends hundreds of megabytes, it's not clear at all... where, why, and most importantly, what it sends!


Maybe it's the result of history synchronization...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Maybe it's the result of the synchronisation of history...

You do not need to send the history from your computer to the server in order to synchronise it, you can simply request data from the server for a specified period of time.
 
Andrey Dik:
You do not need to send the history from the computer to the server in order to synchronise, it is enough to request the data from the server for a specified period of time.
The client terminal sends data, including history, to tester agents
 
Slava:
Client terminal sends data, including history, to tester agents

the local agent (one) also sends the data? I will check which address the data was sent to (next year).
 
Andrey Dik:

The local agent (one) also sends the data? I will check which address the data was sent to (next year).
The terminal communicates with local/third party agents over the network.

Tests should be conducted honestly and accurately with a full description, rather than showing pictures in 'I'll sketch and I'll hide the details' mode.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Terminal communicates with local/external agents via network.

Tests should be conducted honestly and accurately with a full description, rather than showing pictures in a 'I'll sketch and I'll hide the details' mode.

Sorry, I'm like a Chukcha, what I see is what I sing, that's why I wrote here, to hear the comments of authorized people.
Happy New Year!

 

Bug. When replacing ArrayRange(columns,0) in condition with c1 there is no error.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:
The terminal communicates with local/third party agents over the network.

checked the data sending address - it is localhos

my apologies, there is no unjustified sending of huge data by the terminal and agents.

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