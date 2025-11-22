Errors, bugs, questions - page 2221
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Synthetic tool. I import minute bars, each minute bar differs by 1 point (5 digits).
I close the window with symbols, then I reopen this window, ask for minute bars from the previous load, I get
The symbols are the same for every full day. What is the error?
Looking through the code of the Alglib package. It's full of these constructions, making the code more difficult to read:
Isn't it simpler like this?
It seems to me that the execution speed would be even higher.Why did they make the code so complicated? Or they just ported it from another language without any modifications? But I still wonder why such a complication in the original?
This is most likely done in the original code precisely to speed things up.
Whether it will be faster in MQL must be measured, "it seems" will not work here.
This ismost likely done in the original for acceleration.
Whether it will be faster in MQL must be measured, "it seems" will not work here.
"Most likely" does not work either.
How can such a form work faster? What are you talking about!
Two extra loops and an extra array instead of one variable.
Nikolai Semko:
Two extra loops and an extra array instead of one variable.
Such primitive reasoning is not suitable for modern processors.
Such primitive reasoning is not suitable for modern processors.
You know better. You have more experience...
Koldun Zloy:
Such primitive reasoning is not suitable for modern processors.
In essence, I'm sorry, but you are delusional.
No processor in existence today will ever
faster compared to...
and accessing an array will never be faster than accessing a simple variable,
three identical loops will never be faster than one combined loop.
I have not been lazy and tested the speed of two different variants directly in the original ALGLIB so as not to be unsubstantiated :
result:
I.e. you can see that the speed gain is more than 40%.
Well, in essence, I'm sorry, but you're delusional.
No processor in existence today will ever
faster compared to...
and accessing an array will never be faster than accessing a simple variable,
three identical loops will never be faster than one combined loop.
I have not been lazy and tested the speed of two different variants directly in the original ALGLIB so as not to be unsubstantiated :
result:
I.e. you can see that the speed gain is more than 40%.
The reasons I was thinking of were that the programmer who wrote it was not just paid for the program to work, but for the number of lines. For a program with 500 lines is not so impressive to a customer as a program with 5000 lines. It's a pity that the speed and readability of the code suffered because of it.
I think it will work faster not only in MQL but in all languages.
Sure.
Synthetic tool. I import minute bars, each minute bar differs by 1 point (5 digits).
I close the window with symbols, then reopen this window, ask for minute bars from the previous load, I get
The symbols are the same for every full day. What is the error?
Is it playing steadily ? What build?