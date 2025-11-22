Errors, bugs, questions - page 2227

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Nikolai Semko:
And how can you implement singleton in MQL5?

The same way as in C++ for single-threaded applications.
You want classical, you want by Myers.

 
A100:

How will these flags help you? Here is an examplehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1628#comment_2702870

Two Expert Advisors try to read datavia FileOpen (with the FILE_SHARE_READ flag). Result:One of the Expert Advisors crashes

FILE_SHARE_READ-bug seems to be a bug.

 
There was a serious mistake in the class. Corrected it.
 
On the mobile search engine site, the search bar is clamped by an invisible character limit
[Deleted]  
Fast528:
On the mobile search engine site, the search bar is clamped by an invisible character limit

Thank you for the message. We'll fix it.

 
Julia Test:

Thanks for the message. We'll fix it.

address the issue of not raising the topic when modifying a post (for example, I correct 5 errors there, in a full cycle)

 

Please help what the problem is I can't figure out....

 
Impreza:

Please help what the problem is I can't understand....

Passing the link argument -https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/parameterpass

 
Sergey Dzyublik:

Transferring an argument via a link -https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/parameterpas

Tell me what he doesn't like, I don't understand it, thank you in advance, I think it's written correctly.
 
Impreza:
Tell me what it doesn't like, otherwise I won't understand it, thanks in advance, I think it's written correctly.

all code output and for those who can't structure code by hand, ME has a styler:


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