Errors, bugs, questions - page 2227
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And how can you implement singleton in MQL5?
The same way as in C++ for single-threaded applications.
You want classical, you want by Myers.
How will these flags help you? Here is an examplehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1628#comment_2702870
Two Expert Advisors try to read datavia FileOpen (with the FILE_SHARE_READ flag). Result:One of the Expert Advisors crashes
FILE_SHARE_READ-bug seems to be a bug.
On the mobile search engine site, the search bar is clamped by an invisible character limit
Thank you for the message. We'll fix it.
Thanks for the message. We'll fix it.
address the issue of not raising the topic when modifying a post (for example, I correct 5 errors there, in a full cycle)
Please help what the problem is I can't figure out....
Please help what the problem is I can't understand....
Passing the link argument -https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/parameterpass
Transferring an argument via a link -https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/function/parameterpas
Tell me what it doesn't like, otherwise I won't understand it, thanks in advance, I think it's written correctly.
all code output and for those who can't structure code by hand, ME has a styler: