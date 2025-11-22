Errors, bugs, questions - page 2218
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what are those numbers in inverted commas?
probably the value of the field
Exactly.
In my opinion, all structural parts of programs should be made into platform-independent blocks (virtual interfaces, in my opinion, are very suitable for this), so that changes in platforms affect small isolated areas of code. Plus there's the bonus of being able to plug in new platforms.
As for the new i-Functions, I'm only looking at one - search for a bar by a specified time. Perhaps this function will work faster than mine. The rest - I'm sure - will not give an increase in speed compared to mine, which means one doesn't look for the good from the bad.
I wrote my own library on bars a long time ago and am unlikely to use the innovations
I wrote my own library for bars long ago and am unlikely to use innovations
The native search for bar by time may be really faster.
Now it is limited as calculation of the required bar index by the time of the first bar, the last bar, and the required time, with subsequent correction.
I used to use binary search as well, but the direct calculation with correction - turned out to be faster.
And developers may have an index that finds the right bar much faster than both of these options.
what are those numbers in quotes?
a string is a uchar array
In inverted commas there is a character and to the left of the inverted commas there is a character code.
more precisely :
who updated to 1860, do you confirm the problem indicated earlier by several users during testing?
because this is the second time Otkritie broker has sent this update ))
If you use free software, then keep it up to date, and if there are ads in the future, that's fine too (free software). Nobody owes you anything.
The software is not free - it costs the broker a lot of money. I, as a trader, pay the broker a commission, from which the developers are paid. I am a trader and I want to be treated appropriately.
I don't care about the functions (the hell with them - I rewrote them), but the tester started glitching and crashing every 2-3 runs, you could have uploaded a stable version
Result onForexTimeFXTM-Demo01
The script opens and closes positions until it detects a "phantom order" - neither among the current ones nor in the history. Should I consider it a bug or a platform feature?
The script is written in such a way that several positions may open because of this nuance. But it does not prevent a "phantom order" from being received.
Hello. Today I updated to version 1860 and while optimising the Expert Advisor I encountered this problem:
The delay between passes is 1 minute! Can you please advise what may be the problem?
p.s. Before the update everything was working like clockwork.