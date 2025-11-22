Errors, bugs, questions - page 2217
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bugs after the last update (by the way an update with lots of bugs)
'iTime' - override system function
'iBarShift' - override system function
They should not be in mt5, how can they be - there is no documentation
bugs after the last update (by the way an update with lots of bugs)
'iTime' - override system function
'iBarShift' - override system function
They should not be in mt5, should they - there is no documentation
Read the news on the site more often.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/257552/page3
Yeah, well, that's all you have to do. Wouldn't it be better to let people choose which build mt to use?
If you use free software, then keep it up to date, and if there are ads in the future, that's fine too (free software). Nobody owes you anything.
Tried various combinations of changing servers and restarting the terminal. No response!
Maybe there's a folder to check for updates? How to update?
ZZY Closing the Terminal and calling it from ME by F4 helped. Possibly it's a coincidence.
Same thing, updated myself to 1860 of June 15. Try to reinstall?
Yeah, well, that's all there is to it. Maybe better to give people a choice which build of mt to use?
Yes, it's not in the help. I'll try to download the help from the website, it's often more up-to-date than the terminal one.
Yes, it's not in the help. Now I will try to download help from the website, it is often more up-to-date than the terminal one.
No, there is no new iTime function in the new mql5_russian.chm help.
And in fact - don't call your functions by names from MT4. Firstly, you can't write a cross. And secondly, how many people complained here that such functions don't exist? Well, they've done it, rejoice.
It reminds of an old story when one guy liked to write variables with points in old mql4. I always warned him that he would be in trouble with these points.
How he moaned when after the 600th build they cleaned up the language and added structures and classes ))))
No, there is no new iTime function in the fresh mql5_russian.chm manual yet.
And in essence - don't call your functions with names from MT4. Firstly, you can't write a cross. And secondly, how many people complained here that such functions don't exist? Well, they've done it, rejoice.
It reminds of an old story when one guy liked to write variables with points in old mql4. I always warned him that he would be in trouble with these points.
How he moaned when after the 600th build they cleaned up the language and added structures and classes ))))
Yes, there were some people here who made a fuss after adding i-functions to mql5.
what are those numbers in inverted commas?
No, there is no new iTime function in the fresh mql5_russian.chm manual yet.
And in essence - don't call your functions with names from MT4. Firstly, you can't write a cross. And secondly, how many people complained here that such functions don't exist? Well, they've done it, rejoice.
It reminds of an old story when one guy liked to write variables with points in old mql4. I always warned him that he would be in trouble with these points.
How he moaned, when after the 600-th build they cleaned up the language and added the structures and classes))).
Exactly.
In my opinion, in general, all structural parts of programs - should be arranged in platform-independent blocks (here, virtual interfaces, in my opinion, for this purpose, oh, how well suited), so that changes in the platforms affect small isolated areas of code. Plus there is the bonus of being able to plug in new platforms.
As for the new i-Functions, I'm only looking at one - searching for a bar at a specified time. Perhaps this function will work faster than mine. The others - I'm sure - won't give an increase in speed over mine, which means one doesn't look for the good from the bad.