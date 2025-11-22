Errors, bugs, questions - page 1978
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Chrome.
and blue on the left. try the browser that was on your smartphone
in FireFox still updated themes at the top
And the blue ones on the left
It's the same in Chrome. I can't get myself to automatically see these blue/grey icons. And the bold font of unread topics is so impressive that I even wrote about it.
An interesting case on AcePrime-Demo accounts.
We start the Expert Advisor
And we try to open a position on any bo-symbol (binary options). In the log of the terminal we get
'3182780': market sell 1.00 XAUUSDbo '3182780': failed market sell 1.00 XAUUSDbo [Invalid data]
In the Expert Advisor's log we get
I checked it and OrderCheck returns true. Trade session is open etc. But MT5 warns about both manual and automatic requests in the same way, giving me retcode = 4. Why is there such a situation, when terminal says everything is ok, but you try and nothing happens? How do I know without any requests that it won't open? And what is this fourth return code?
GetLastError() returns
ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED
4756
Failed to send trade request
Reproduces everything without any problems.
Good afternoon.
Am I the only one who thinks that code like this shouldn't compile (there should be a private member access error)?
SD says it's OK, it can do that...
Good afternoon.
Am I the only one who thinks that code like this shouldn't compile (there should be a private member access error)?
SD says it's ok, it can do that...
According to MQL rules, an instance of a class can freely access private fields and methods of another instance if it belongs to the same class as the first one. Since cB is inherited from cA, cB is cA and therefore cA can access any private methods and fields of the cB instance, regardless of where it is declared.
According to MQL rules, an instance of a class can freely access the private fields and methods of another instance if it belongs to the same class as the first one. Since cB is inherited from cA, cB is cA and hence cA can access any private methods and fields of the cB instance, no matter where it is declared.
Thank you. I didn't see this in the documentation. Can you point it out?
Thank you. I haven't encountered this feature in the documentation. Can you point it out?
This is also the case in C++(and MQL is built in the image and likeness of C++). As they say, C++ privacy is at class level, not at object level. Otherwise you wouldn't be able to make, for instance, a copy-constructor without special getter methods for all the private fields.
It's the same in C++