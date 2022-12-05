How do I change the colour of all candles in MT5 desktop?
I can change the theme for each individual chart but it would be nice if it could work like mobile. The settings don't stick when I close the chart and these is no option to save them.
Save the changes from a clean chart with your new colour scheme to the "Default" template so that all future opened charts will take on that theme.
Save the changes from a clean chart with your new colour scheme to the "Default" template so that all future opened charts will take on that theme.
Thanks Fernando! Do you know if there is an individual setting for the border of candles? I can't find a way to change those other than to use the scheme button, which won't allow me to have a white border on black background or no border at all.
EDIT: Thanks again, I found another reply of yours on a different post. The bar up and bar down property is what I was looking for.
The colours you can change are as follows — Chart Properties (F8):
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I'd like to change the colour of all candles, in all windows on MT5. The feature is available on mobile, but can't find an option for it on desktop.
I can change the theme for each individual chart but it would be nice if it could work like mobile. The settings don't stick when I close the chart and these is no option to save them.