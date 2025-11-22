Errors, bugs, questions - page 1956
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is USDJPY in the market review?
Has USDJPY M15 ever opened? If not, the first request will return 0.
That's what I'm getting at...history needs to be loaded. Thanks for the reply.
A glitch, of course.
Either the pair on which the profit/margin is recalculated should be added to the overview, or the EA should return the same list as the user sees.
It's just unlikely to be a priority, so don't wait for a fix but come up with crutches.
Crutch.... so there's no access to market overview window (i don't know if i can do everything with dlls :\ but then it won't work through the market, only for myself)... and drawing 10-20 input string is not an option at all :( . It's much easier to choose tools and work with them. And the variant I use the saw as a hammer I do not really like , of course you can score that, but I want that would then saw was comfortable.
crutch.... so there's no access to the market overview window (i don't know if i can do everything with dlls :\ , but then this option won't work through the market, only for myself)... and drawing 10-20 input string is not an option at all :( . It's much easier to choose tools and work with them. A variant of I use the saw as a hammer I do not really like, then of course you can score, but I want what would then be comfortable to saw.
You can have one instance with tools listed separated by commas.
And you can also store the generated list in a file or let it be generated for a user interactively.
I don't like crutches either, but if you want to enter the market with your EA this year, I wouldn't wait for corrections from MQ.
The file search does not work correctly
Where in the search results is Text_2 ???
Rectangle fill not shown
To be clear, GBPUSD,H1
If you start compressing the chart vertically, a fill appears unexpectedly at a certain level of compression (move the mouse near the price area from the top to the middle).
The threshold values at which the fill is no longer displayed normally are of random nature
Ambiguity
Compile error, and if you remove the comment from the line (*) there is no error message. What's the difference?
The same behaviour was expected
File search does not work properly
Where in the search results is Text_2 ???
Good afternoon.
Thank you for your message. Corrected
Either I don't understand (don't account for) something, or the MAE visualisation in the strategy tester is lame.
How come the max drawdown was close to -42 (by ois X) and the loss was between -360 and -540 (by ois Y)?
From the description:
Thechart plots the positions on the MAE (Maximum Adverse Excursion - maximum potential loss observed while holding a position) - Profitplane with dots. Values of both axes are given in the deposit currency. Thus, for each position we see not only the acquired profit value including swaps along the Y-axis, but also the maximal drawdown within the holding period. It allows us to estimate the position for the drawdown waiting out.
Although the distribution of points along the chart gives a sufficiently good picture of the trading system, a linear regression, which is a least squares approximation, is shown for a more objective assessment. The fewer positions with a large negative X-value (MAE), the better. It also allows a decision to be made based on a graphical analysis of the maximum tolerable loss, after which the probability of profit is very small (if the analysis is done on a single currency and in pips).
Hello 2017.08.12_17:25 GMT+3. I wrote a question about the OOP file SignalIchimoku.mqh 2017.08.08_05:01. The file has been attached. Either the question is complicated and takes a long time to answer, or here on this forum thread everyone is minding their own business. And no one cares about what's wrong with me. Push on one person. Or should I ask a question directly to MetaQuotes Software Corp. ? How should I understand this silence? And who has 25,000, 50,000, 80,000 and 100,000 points, tell me, is it such a difficult question? Waiting for an answer. 17:37 GMT+3.
Just use simple files like a series of standard files from the Signal folder, -- there's almost no profit there. And writing your own, -- the function doesn't work. No calculations are done. Tried and initialized variables in the function. It still doesn't work. If I understood what it's about, I wouldn't be asking here on this forum. 17:45 GMT+3. I'll attach more strategy tester log file.