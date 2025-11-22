Errors, bugs, questions - page 1798
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On a chart I press ENTER, enter RTS-12.17 or rts-12.17 - it doesn't switch.
this bug has already been mentioned on the forum. it's all about the dot in the name of the symbol.
When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.
What is the possible nature of this outcome?Does anyone check if the returned prices are correct?
When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.
What is the possible nature of this outcome?Does anyone do a check to make sure the prices returned are correct?
On MK demo half the characters are not updated since August 2016.
I wrote in the autumn, they promised to fix it, they didn't. and then I didn't check anymore
empty glass?!
#define Ask (SymbolInfoDouble(Symb, SYMBOL_ASK))
void OnStart()
{
for (int i = SymbolsTotal(true) - 1; (i >= 0) && (!IsStopped()); i--)
{
const string Symb = SymbolName(i, true);
if (((ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)SymbolInfoInteger(Symb, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) == SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL) &&
((Bid == 0) || (Ask == 0)))
Print(Symb);
}
}
EURRUB_TOD
When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.
What is the possible nature of such an outcome?Does anybody check the correctness of returned prices?
Such behaviour is not only at booling, sometimes it happens, since the time of release of mt5 I make a check in the code - if Ask=Bid=0 - return
this behaviour is not only when chattering, but sometimes slips through, since mt5 has been released I check in the code - if it is equal to Ask=Bid=0 - return
Metaquotes-Demo,SYMBOL_BID/ASK give zeros!