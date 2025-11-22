Errors, bugs, questions - page 1798

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On the chart I press ENTER, enter RTS-12.17 or rts-12.17 - it does not switch.
 
fxsaber:
On a chart I press ENTER, enter RTS-12.17 or rts-12.17 - it doesn't switch.
this bug has already been mentioned on the forum. it's all about the dot in the character name.
 
ivanivan_11:
this bug has already been mentioned on the forum. it's all about the dot in the name of the symbol.
It was about MT5, but I thought the implementation was the same as in MT4 - I switch this way to EURUSD.ecn symbol(dot in the name).
 

When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.

What is the possible nature of this outcome?

Does anyone check if the returned prices are correct?
 
fxsaber:

When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.

What is the possible nature of this outcome?

Does anyone do a check to make sure the prices returned are correct?
empty glass?!

On MK demo half the characters are not updated since August 2016.

I wrote in the autumn, they promised to fix it, they didn't. and then I didn't check anymore
 
ivanivan_11:
empty glass?!
No, all symbols are quoted and traded on the demo. However, sometimes zero slips on them.
 
Metaquotes-Demo,SYMBOL_BID/ASK produce zeros!
#define Bid (SymbolInfoDouble(Symb, SYMBOL_BID))
#define Ask (SymbolInfoDouble(Symb, SYMBOL_ASK))

void OnStart()
{
  for (int i = SymbolsTotal(true) - 1; (i >= 0) && (!IsStopped()); i--)
  {
    const string Symb = SymbolName(i, true);
    
    if (((ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)SymbolInfoInteger(Symb, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) == SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL) &&
        ((Bid == 0) || (Ask == 0)))
      Print(Symb);
  }
}
Result
GBPRUB_TOD
EURRUB_TOD
 
fxsaber:

When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.

What is the possible nature of such an outcome?

Does anybody check the correctness of returned prices?

Such behaviour is not only at booling, sometimes it happens, since the time of release of mt5 I make a check in the code - if Ask=Bid=0 - return

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

this behaviour is not only when chattering, but sometimes slips through, since mt5 has been released I check in the code - if it is equal to Ask=Bid=0 - return

I wrote to SD (four requests today only) with full playback. It should not be like this!
 
fxsaber:
Metaquotes-Demo,SYMBOL_BID/ASK give zeros!
The SD pointed out an inappropriate screenshot. Replaced it and it became clear that it was my fault. Sorry
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