Errors, bugs, questions - page 1791
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Good afternoon everyone!
For my EA to work in a crash recovery block, I need to know how many commissions, swaps and charges were made in the last period. How can I get this information programmatically?
Only I can't delete addresses from the terminal settings in the allow webrequest fields ???
can be deleted by normal DELETE on the keyboard
What does "previous period" mean?
it means from the archive. For example, the work cycle of the EA is 15 closed orders. During a week for example. This is the period for which we need to get the value of commissions, swaps.
What the hell is that? Given that the data is both from an alpari demo.
What the hell is that? Given that the data is both from an alpari demo.
So also on the USDCAD divergence. Is that normal?
delete with normal DELETE on the keyboard
I'm doing that, the site is still there, I've tried deleting and clicking on empty space, no way.
it means from the archive. For example, the work cycle of the EA is 15 closed orders. During a week for example. This is the period of time we need to get the value of commissions, swaps