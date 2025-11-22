Errors, bugs, questions - page 1791

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[Deleted]  
Amon1953:

Good afternoon everyone!

For my EA to work in a crash recovery block, I need to know how many commissions, swaps and charges were made in the last period. How can I get this information programmatically?

What is "last period"?
 
Only I can't remove addresses from the terminal settings in the allow webrequest fields ???
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Only I can't delete addresses from the terminal settings in the allow webrequest fields ???

can be deleted by normal DELETE on the keyboard

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
What does "previous period" mean?

it means from the archive. For example, the work cycle of the EA is 15 closed orders. During a week for example. This is the period for which we need to get the value of commissions, swaps.

 

What the hell is that? Given that the data is both from an alpari demo.

 
Andrey Sokolov:

What the hell is that? Given that the data is both from an alpari demo.

There are discrepancies in the USDCAD as well. Is this normal?
 
fxsaber:
So also on the USDCAD divergence. Is that normal?
There seems to be a slight slippage there.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

delete with normal DELETE on the keyboard

I've tried deleting and clicking on a blank space, no way.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
I'm doing that, the site is still there, I've tried deleting and clicking on empty space, no way.
I think I'm okay. I have no problems. I checked with MT5.
[Deleted]  
Amon1953:

it means from the archive. For example, the work cycle of the EA is 15 closed orders. During a week for example. This is the period of time we need to get the value of commissions, swaps

You select the necessary history, look through the orders and check their commission, swaps and profit.
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