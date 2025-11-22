Errors, bugs, questions - page 1799
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The SD pointed out an inappropriate screenshot. Replaced it and it was clear that it was my fault. Sorry
What was the problem?
What was the problem?
When chasing (all characters) with Metaquotes-Demo trade queries, I encountered a situation where SYMBOL_BID and SYMBOL_ASK returned zeros.
What is the possible nature of this outcome?Does anyone do a check to make sure the prices returned are correct?
Metaqutoes-Demo
2017.02.13 15:36:35.793 '5122740': accepted buy limit 1.00 SNGP-3.17 at 32305
2017.02.13 15:39:35.734 '5122740': failed buy limit 1.00 SNGP-3.17 at 32305 [Request timeout]
The request was
Request.magic = 0
Request.order = 0
Request.symbol = SNGP-3.17
Request.volume = 1.0
Request.price = 32305.0
Request.stoplimit = 0.0
Request.sl = 0.0
Request.tp = 0.0
Request.deviation = 100
Request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT (2)
Request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_RETURN (2)
Request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_DAY (1)
Request.expiration = 1970.01.01 00:00:00
Request.comment = My Order
Request.position = 0
Request.position_by = 0
Result.retcode = 10012
Result.deal = 0
Result.order = 133724360
Result.volume = 0.0
Result.price = 0.0
Result.bid = 0.0
Result.ask = 0.0
Result.comment = Request timeout 179998.389 + 0.001 ms
Result.request_id = 46123
Result.retcode_external = 0
Result.deal = 0
Result.order = 133724360
Result.volume = 0.0
Result.price = 0.0
Result.bid = 0.0
Result.ask = 0.0
Result.comment = Request timeout 179998.389 + 0.001 ms
Result.request_id = 46123
Result.retcode_external = 0
It is clear why in the Request timeout situation the order number is not zero - for OnTradeTransaction. But why is it not in the order history?
The brakes are observed on forex symbols as well.
And what is not satisfied with the simulation of real trading?
There is no artificial modelling! There is the fact of MT5 braking, which casts a shadow over the HFT capabilities voiced by the developers in the articles.
Previously, the developers blamed third parties when they were shown slows on FORTS. Now we can reject third-party reasons for sure - Metaquotes-Demo slows down.
It is clear why in the Request timeout situation the order number is not zero - for OnTradeTransaction. But why is it not in the order history?
It should be in the Trade if the status/condition does not allow to place it in the History
which casts a shadow over the HFT capabilities voiced by the developers in the articles.