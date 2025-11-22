Errors, bugs, questions - page 1753
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Is it possible to determine, by means of MQL, that a user has a product purchase?
For example: The Expert Advisor was purchased and the developer needs to make an urgent update, the author puts the EA that checks if the program was purchased by the user and only then works.
That would be interesting.
Is there any way to find it out without MQL tools?
:-) don't know, haven't tried it.
wrote by means to clarify that WinApi is not needed.
I tried it with FileExists - but how to find out the license .........
:-) don't know, haven't tried it.
wrote by means to clarify that WinApi is not needed.
tried with FileExists - but how to find out the license .........
Is there a way to make the terminal compile an mq4 file automatically copied by a user into, say, indicators folder? I have seen an advice on the forum that if the name of an indicator without ex4 extension is written in iCustom and mq4 is present at the same time, the source should be automatically compiled. I have not seen it. Or maybe it's a MT5 feature? Or maybe it was a bug we have fixed?
P.S. I am aware of the Refresh command. It is not automatic.
On BCS-Real just had this situation with the bars
It looks like a glitch in the bars as the ticks are all right. Is it the same on Otkritie?
ZS tick history bid/ask is fine. But the trades on which the bars are built, I have not looked at them.
On BCS-Real just had this situation with the bars
It seems to be a glitch in the bars as the ticks are all right. Is it the same on Otkritie?
ZS tick history bid/ask is fine. But the trades on which the bars are built, I have not looked at them.
I have a good look at the open. What is the volume on the candle?
Added: Although, the histogram shows that it is not high.
The opener is fine. What is the volume on the candle?
Added: although you can see from the bar graph that it's not big.
Yeah, it's shallow.
The RTS has been corrected, the Si has not.
Well, is it worth trusting the bar history, even at the exchange, when such errors occur, and even retroactively bar history is corrected by the broker?
The Expert Advisors that analyse the bar history (99% of them) would make such errors on such a failure (at the exchange!).
Definitely, only CopyTicks can be more or less trusted for real trading.
The RTS has been corrected, the Si has not.
Well, is it worth trusting the bar history, even at the exchange, when such errors occur, and even retroactively bar history is corrected by the broker?
The Expert Advisors that analyse the bar history (99% of them) would make such errors on such a failure (at the exchange!).
Definitely, only CopyTicks can be more or less trusted for real trading.
Why do you make such categorical statements? Well, the bar spiked (by the way, were the OHLC bar parameters as in the picture?), so now we should not look at the bars at all? It seems to me that now it's much more likely to encounter errors in CopyTicks().
And even if the EA will open a deal on such a bar - it can be argued with the broker/DC.
Why do you make such categorical statements? Well, the bar has jumped (by the way, were the OHLC bar parameters the same as in the picture?), what should we not look at the bars now? It seems to me that now it's much more likely to encounter errors in CopyTicks().
You can see these parameters on the screenshot above - they are the same, of course.
And even if the EA will open a deal on such a bar - it can be argued with the broker / DC.