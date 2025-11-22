Errors, bugs, questions - page 141
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As for the spreads, it is well known. They have been added to the quotes for a long time (by cosmic standards :) about a month ago, and it is unlikely they have changed. And the system itself does not expect such losses on spreads. Something is wrong here. Either I screwed up the code somewhere (which is unlikely), or the testing results wildly differ from those of optimization. This is already a bug. That's why I'm asking everyone - has it ever happened to anyone?
I quickly wrote a simple Expert Advisor and ran the optimization. Then I chose the best variant and ran it alone. I also got very different results. Not only the profit does not coincide but the number of deals as well: 82 in one run and 103 during optimization. 21 trades have disappeared somewhere. Contact Service Desk. Something is wrong with the latest build.
pronych:
По сему и спрашиваю всех, бывало ли у кого такое?
Suppose the problem looks like this.
Expert Advisor code:
void OnTick()
{
Print ("CUR NEED ",Bars(_Symbol,_Period), " 550);
}
Two numbers are output: the first is the current number of bars, the second is the number of bars I need to work.
We are testing from September 1, 10 to today.
In this case the first number the tester displays is 428 550. Then the first number naturally increases.
Let's test from 1 January 9 to today the other day. The first two numbers are 262,550. It is clear that we will get the needed number of bars during the year, but it is not convenient for testing.
found the cause...
After shutting down the computer - switching to Cybernet - the process was still in the task list... but for some reason it didn't show up after switching on... and the alt-tab was not detected...
I took it out of the task manager and it worked...
I found the cause, but the question remains...
Closed MT (before hibernation) - I see the desktop, the taskbar is clean...
I go to the task manager... Tasks list is empty - In processes list terminal.exe slowly increases memory size from about 150M to 700M, then - a bit faster - reduces everything to zero, and only after that unloads... For more than 8(!) minutes (I missed it - may be more) process stubbornly does something there while remaining invisible...
Maybe a modal window at least - like "Wait, unloading...", not to have to go to taskmanager constantly?
Thanks)
It's just a shame I never get enough of this downloadable minimum.
Thank you)
It's just a shame I never get enough of this downloadable minimum.
Do the following.
DateTestStartTest from which date you want the test, and in the tester specify an early date, from which exactly how many bars will be needed
in the championship where will the time be used...? will it be GMT+4 ? I write it both ways in the tester... no difference !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
where will the time be used in the championship...? will it be GMT+4 ? I write it both ways in the tester... no difference !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The tester opens deals for 2009 (a lot), but does not want to open deals for 2010. If you take a boundary period, then up to the end of 2009, and then no. I rebooted my computer, the build says 334
????