Errors, bugs, questions - page 1173
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MetaEditor 965. Windows 7\32. A white stripe similar to the vertical separator (near the red arrow) flickers (reminiscent of a faulty fluorescent lamp), even though the separator itself has not been added. Appears in edit mode when the cursor is blinking, for example. Appears on different monitors. PrintScreen did not manage to fix it. Appears with different order of icons. If anyone has similar problems, please, write to us.
Error in CTreeNode class help:
...
Declaration
class CArrayObj :public CObject
...
Should be:
...
Declaration
classCTreeNode:public CObject
...
= . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = . = .
P.S. And here's more, CTreeNode description:
...
The CTreeNode class is a CTree binary tree node class.
...
But in TreeNode.mqh:
classCTreeNode:public CObject
I don't understand what's wrong with the Expert Advisor or the terminal ?
... from the expert log
Although it eventually ran and worked correctly at the right time.
And where did my post disappear to?
The admins/moderators could have written something like "accepted" or "expert needed" or at the very least "to servicedesk".
And where did my post disappear to?
The admins/moderators could have written something like "accepted" or "expert needed" or at the very least "to servicedesk".
Your post is not in the deleted posts, for the last two days. Yesterday there were problems with the site - posts were disappearing from the blogs. I don't know how it will be with recovery, but if it's not difficult, ask your question again.
Here was a post like this
Found it in the expert's log
But the expert has worked out its functionality in-house
Help, I can't get into work
then I click there.
Help, I can't get into work.
and then I click there.