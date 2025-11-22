Errors, bugs, questions - page 1021
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why does the terminal log in to login.mql5.com if there are empty fields in "settings - community"?(821 build does not break).
How do you determine what is breaking in? How do you determine that it is the terminal that is breaking in? I need more details. I haven't been able to replicate it yet.
How do you tell what is breaking in? How do you tell if a terminal is breaking in? I need details. I haven't been able to replicate it yet.
By the log, accidentally noticed.
Sorry, not in the community, it's signals, every 5 minutes. No subscriptions, no signals filled in the settings, but every 5 mins an attempt to connect.
On 821 another broker (broker's signals service is enabled, but the terminal there is also not connected to signals) no such thing.
From the logbook, I just happened to notice.
Sorry, not in the community, these are signals, every 5 minutes. No subscriptions, signals are not filled in the settings, but every 5 min. attempt to connect.
On 821 of another broker (broker's signals service is enabled, but the terminal is not connected to the signals there as well) no such thing.
Hello,
Do you have your mql5.community data filled in? From your work machine you can login to www.mql5.com or login.mql5.com with your browser (if yes, which browser do you use, is there a proxy)
Thank you,
Hello,
Do you have your mql5.community data filled in? Can you access www.mql5.com or login.mql5.com from your work machine (if yes, what browser do you use, is there a proxy)
Thank you,
Hello.
No, that's the thing, nothing is filled in the terminals
and it wasn't filled in before either. And the (last week installed) terminal from the broker has the same behaviour.
I use a browser, IE10 by default, usually FF, less frequently Opera.
Good afternoon.
No, that's the thing, there's nothing in the terminals
And it wasn't filled before. And the (last week installed) terminal from the broker has the same behaviour.
I use a browser, IE10 by default, usually FF, less often Opera.
Do you use a proxy? If so, please register this data in IE.
IE: Thank you,
Do you use a proxy, if so, write it in IE as well.
Thank you,
No, I don't.
I don't see what the browser has to do with it. The terminal does not have authorization fields filled in - so there is no reason to knock on login.mql5.
It prints out
0.07000000000000001
All other numbers are done as they should be - it rounds to the second digit. The only problem is with numbers like 0.07XXXXXX...
It's a bit strange...
And it gets in the way.
shosh:
Проблема только с числами типа 0.07ХХХХХ...
All other numbers are done as they should be - it rounds to the second digit. The only problem is with numbers like 0.07XXXXXX...
It's a bit weird...
What do you think - how do you represent real numbers in memory as bits? Google it.
To avoid such mappings , use DoubleToString