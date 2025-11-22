Errors, bugs, questions - page 1020

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MetaDriver:

Is there any money? :)))

Bitcoins okay? :)

How do you encourage people to have this kind of discussion?

Nothing good will come of it anyway.
 

Why does the terminal log in to login.mql5.com if there are empty fields in "settings - community"?

(821 build does not break in)
 
Simple indicator:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   if (prev_calculated==0) Print("Полный перерасчёт!");
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

I throw it on the M5 chart:

2013.07.26 22:17:12 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculated!
2013.07.26 22:17:12 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:17:06 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:17:00 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:59 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:55 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:55 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:55 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:54 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:53 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:52 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:51 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:51 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:50 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:46 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:45 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:42 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:40 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:39 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:37 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:36 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:15 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:15 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:12 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:11 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:11 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:10 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:10 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:09 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:09 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:09 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:06 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:06 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:16:05 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!

And what the hell?

Help:

Необходимо отметить связь между значением, возвращаемым функцией OnCalculate() и вторым входным параметром prev_calculated. Параметр prev_calculated при вызове функции содержит значение, которое вернула функция OnCalculate() на предыдущем вызове. Это позволяет реализовать экономные алгоритмы расчета пользовательского индикатора с тем, чтобы избежать повторных расчетов для тех баров, которые не изменились с предыдущего запуска этой функции.

To do this, it is usually sufficient to return the value of the rates_total parameter, which contains the number of bars in the current function call. If since the last call of OnCalculate() price data were changed (for example, history was pumped deeper or history blanks were filled), then the value of input parameter prev_calculated will be set to zero by the terminal itself.

prev_calculated can reset to 0, but why so often?

Posted bug #804979

 
Roffild:
A simple indicator:

I throw it on the M5 chart:

2013.07.26 22:17:12 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
2013.07.26 22:17:12 testprevbar (EURUSD,M5) Full recalculation!
...............

And what the hell?

Reference:

prev_calculated can reset to 0, but why so often?
It seems to be on every tick, practically.
 
TheXpert:
Bitcoins OK? :)
It's not gonna do any good anyway.
You're evil! No bitcoins from you. Just Mongolian tugriks.
 
MetaDriver:
You're evil! No bitcoins from you. Just Mongolian tugriks.
It's okay. I'm working on another bot with the guys over there. Just because I'm bored and too bored to write. Potentially this grail should beat my previous one.
 
TheXpert:
Bitcoins okay? :)
Nothing good will come of it anyway.
Give me some more cludes.)
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

A100, 2013.07.22 09:28

Yes, sorry, transposed incorrectly from my code - does not work at non-trading time
bool bringToTop = true;
ChartSetInteger( chart_ID, CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, 0, bringToTop ) 
ChartSetInteger( chart_ID, CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, true )
//этим хотел показать что пробовал оба варианта
ChartGetInteger does not work, because CHART_BRING_TO_TOP is write only.


Today is a non-trading day, the error is reproduced again (which prevents testing). On trading day - everything works correctly - disconnected communication - still worked.

Symptoms are the same https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1036#comment_550221

 

Can you please tell me why this piece of code is being used when the EA is running?

int Orders=OrdersTotal();
         if(Orders==1)
           {
            ulong Ticket_0=OrderGetTicket(0);
            OrderSelect(Ticket_0);
            request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;
            request.order=Ticket_0;
            ResetLastError();
            bool success=OrderSend(request,result);
           }

causes similar messages to appear from time to time :
NL 2 21:06:36 Trades 2013.02.01 05:42:33 failed cancel order #0 buy 0.00 at market [Invalid request]
LI 2 21:06:36 Trades 2013.02.01 05:42:33 failed cancel order #0 buy 0.00 at market [Invalid request] ?
What can be the reason and how to fix it?
Happens once in several dozen times of successful execution of this part of code.
 

Bought a windows 8 x64 laptop and the problems started.

Found this in the terminal before I had time to use it. Ok but with colour selection it opens fully 50/50


okno

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