Errors, bugs, questions - page 1019

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MetaDriver:

The result:

Yes, thanks - I was in a hurry - I didn't study the question fully - I confused it with WindowExpertName() in MQL4 - it always gave out the name of the compiled module - that's the stereotype I got.
 
A100:
Yes, thanks - I was in a hurry - I confused it with WindowExpertName() in MQL4, and it always showed the name of the module I was compiling - and that created a stereotype.

Now check out how much trouble and complexity this (seemingly) little fuss has caused.

I mean that you should thoroughly study the possibilities and limitations of structuring programs.

Structure rules. Content is secondary, structure is primary.

Banzai! ))

 
MetaDriver:

Structure rules. Content is secondary, structure is primary.

My "Panel" has the simplest structure: Event -> Handling

Events are also simple: button presses, list selections, calendar selections, mouse movements, etc.

 
A100:

My "Panel" has the simplest structure: Event -> Handling

Events are also simple: button presses, list selections, calendar selections, mouse movements, etc.


A very typical problem for the beginning of design: how to organize (structure) the processing of events in a program so that it (the program) can be further developed and with a minimum of remaking what has already been done.

Would you like to discuss options? If you do, this is the place to go.
 

For what purpose is the local server time written as the time (e.g. bars) rather than UTC???

 

What can it be? I can't download experts, all the time I get the same error in the logbook:

Error when installing the expert

In this case, in the terminal itself the market does not work just a blank white window!!!



empty market

 
This code means that someone in the middle is cutting into the protocol (firewall? Antivirus?) or it's just a simple dns misdirection.

Check your network settings
 
Renat:
This code means that someone in the middle is cutting into the protocol (firewall? Antivirus?) or it's just dns going the wrong way.

Check your network settings
I purposely installed on my old laptop clean windup, no firewall, only anti-virus Kaspersky Internet Security 2013, stopped the protection, it still does not work, and here about dns could not tell you where to check the network settings in Windows 7 Maximum?
 

There is a problem with the tester,

latest build x64 vin 7 - 64

when starting the tester, margin = 0, when completing the test margin = 1000, EA is not tested.

 

it's strange that this error occurs with code like this:

        double margin;
        
        bool check = OrderCalcMargin(request.type,request.symbol,request.volume,request.price,margin);
      if(check && margin<AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN))OrderSend(request,result);
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