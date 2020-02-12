Help to upgrade to MetaTrader 5 without loss - page 7
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Have the arrow indicators been translated here?
Can I ask you to translate this one: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8329
Somehow it went unnoticed that in time for Sysadmin's Day (in the 299th build) they opened the indicator debugger
8. MQL5: Added possibility to debug custom indicators.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23/page7/#comment_12788
I tried to write / remake the first indicator in mql5, I didn't even expect how complicated it would be for me :(
Please help me to remake https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9397
on mql5, I do not know where to get iClose
Thanks in advance
on mql5, I do not know where to get these iClose
Thanks in advance.
Read articles from section Indicators
thanks, here is a good example https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/83
I'm just confused by mql5 construction:
it turns out that in order to get the close price data I need to constantly copy the historical data into EURUSD[] array, and if the indicator has already been calculated and drawn, then I don't need to copy int shiftbars=500 next time;
this is what confuses/confuses me, how to do it in the best way without unnecessary recalculations and allocation of unnecessary memory
Hello!
I would really like to have the CCFp indicator in MQL5. It was recently optimized by Vinin https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9568. I tried to make it myself for MQL5, but no success. Maybe someone can help?
Check it out. I am asking everyone to take part in testing it.
please advise where to find information about error message?
2010.08.30 20:59:22 trend_v3_5 (EURUSD,H1) Array out of range in 'trend_v3_5.mq5' (81,9)
please advise where to find information about the error that appears in the message?
2010.08.30 20:59:22 trend_v3_5 (EURUSD,H1) Array out of range in 'trend_v3_5.mq5' (81,9)
Friends, who have time, follow this link https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2015
Thank you.
No one on the professional forum is able to answer a simple question! Is it possible to add some more non-standard periods in mt5 via period converter indicator?