Help to upgrade to MetaTrader 5 without loss - page 7

New comment
 

Have the arrow indicators been translated here?

Can I ask you to translate this one: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8329

 

Somehow it went unnoticed that in time for Sysadmin's Day (in the 299th build) they opened the indicator debugger

8. MQL5: Added possibility to debug custom indicators.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/23/page7/#comment_12788

 

I tried to write / remake the first indicator in mql5, I didn't even expect how complicated it would be for me :(

Please help me to remake https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9397

on mql5, I do not know where to get iClose

Thanks in advance

 
IgorM:

on mql5, I do not know where to get these iClose

Thanks in advance.

Read articles from the Indicators section
 
Rosh:
Read articles from section Indicators

thanks, here is a good example https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/83

I'm just confused by mql5 construction:

...
if(EUR){copied=CopyClose("EURUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT,0,shiftbars,EURUSD);if(copied==-1){f_comment("Ждите...EURUSD");return(0);}}
...

it turns out that in order to get the close price data I need to constantly copy the historical data into EURUSD[] array, and if the indicator has already been calculated and drawn, then I don't need to copy int shiftbars=500 next time;

this is what confuses/confuses me, how to do it in the best way without unnecessary recalculations and allocation of unnecessary memory

Построение мультивалютного индикатора с применением множества промежуточных индикаторных буферов
Построение мультивалютного индикатора с применением множества промежуточных индикаторных буферов
  • 2010.05.17
  • Alexey Klenov
  • www.mql5.com
В последнее время возрос интерес к кластерному анализу рынка FOREX. MQL5 открывает новые возможности исследования закономерностей движения валютных пар. Важным преимуществом MQL5, по сравнению с MQL4, является возможность использования неограниченного количества индикаторных буферов. В данной статье описан пример построения мультивалютного индикатора.
 
Kareon:

Hello!

I would really like to have the CCFp indicator in MQL5. It was recently optimized by Vinin https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9568. I tried to make it myself for MQL5, but no success. Maybe someone can help?

Check it out. I am asking everyone to take part in testing it.

ccfp

Files:
ccfp.mq5  8 kb
 

please advise where to find information about error message?

2010.08.30 20:59:22 trend_v3_5 (EURUSD,H1) Array out of range in 'trend_v3_5.mq5' (81,9)

 
m_a_sim:

please advise where to find information about the error that appears in the message?

2010.08.30 20:59:22 trend_v3_5 (EURUSD,H1) Array out of range in 'trend_v3_5.mq5' (81,9)

This line says that there is an error in the code in line 81, in particular, wrong array handling, which literally means you went outside the array, i.e., you accessed a non-existing array cell
[Deleted]  

Friends, who have time, follow this link https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2015

Thank you.

 

No one on the professional forum is able to answer a simple question! Is it possible to add some more non-standard periods in mt5 via period converter indicator?

Files:
Period_Converter_Opt.zip  6 kb
1234567891011121314...21
New comment