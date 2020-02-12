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With array passing, it's simple, you have to specify the dimensionality specifically.
or at least
Then you yourself with indukom rulyushch, or busy?
Try it yourself if you can not, I will help you later (in a couple of days).
If you fail, i will help you later (in a couple of days).
I do not seem to have any errors, but it does not draw. So far I haven't managed to get it to work, on line 343 it fails to divide by zero. I need to dig deeper or look for another method of implementation.
OK, send me a message and I'll figure it out and tell me what's wrong.
If I do not figure it out, I will rewrite it :))
I have not got any errors, but it doesn't draw. So far I haven't been able to make it work, on line 343 the division by zero comes out. I need to dig deeper or look for another method of implementation.
Found another method of implementation... :))
I think it's more effective, flexible channels on buffers, but I didn't have time to bother with direct linear regression channels (to buffer) I used objects, you can do it yourself if you want.
Hello! Please rewrite my indicator (predictor4.mq4) in MQL5. I tried to program it even in MQL4, because I'm not a programmer by education (I'm still studying). This indicator calculates the correlation of all instruments in the market review to the instrument, on which the indicator is used. Using this data it shows the distance on which the price can move for the necessary instrument. Due to the fact that the terminal freezes for the duration of calculations, I have moved the part of the code in a double-length function, which has significantly increased the speed. Only MTF_MC_Correlation function has been moved into a double line. I wrote it only for the EURUSD pair, though it works on other pairs, except yen crosses. I have in the archive an old version without add-on template predictor2_old_wo_dll.mq4. mq4. tilting indicator needs history, but MT4 does not like to download it by itself, please rewrite it on MT5.
I'll have a look. I will do what I can to help.
I'll have a look. Anything I can do to help.
Add me on Skype or ICQ (sent you my coordinates in PM). Let's try to rewrite together.
The draft is ready.
The rest is up to you ;)
Hello Dmitry.
Please rewrite these two indicators in MQL5, I tried it myself but it did not work, although they are not complicated.
Many thanks in advance.
Hello Dmitry.
Please rewrite these 2 indicators in MQL5, I tried it myself but it does not work, although they are not complicated.
Many thanks in advance.
I will do it in a couple of days.