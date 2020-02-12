Help to upgrade to MetaTrader 5 without loss
I hope a lot of people have already understood the MT5 programming
Unfortunately not everyone can grasp the wisdom of programming.
Since the time of MT4 there were good indicators created. I think someone would like to transfer them to the MT5 platform
Hopefully, this site can help with this
I am attaching a file with indicators which I would like to transfer to MT5
First up: Mathematical Murray lines (support and resistance) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/101
There will be others ;)
- votes: 14
- 2010.04.20
- Dmitry
- www.mql5.com
First up: Mathematical Murray lines (support and resistance) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/101
There will be others ;)
Good afternoon everyone.
I am joining the author of this thread. I am asking the experts to convert the Gartley indicator code from mql4 to MQL5
I need this indicator to open positions and set goals in mt5.
I don't need it - as if I have no hands! The code is large, but it's worth it!
Thanks so much!!! Looking forward to continuing
Moving on:
In Pivot_ESAZ_Day_GMT.mq5
Again, without using objects, so on yesterday, the day before yesterday, etc. there is a missing corner of one last candle (all on buffers, almost invisible on small TF :) ). For the current day it works fine. Everything is plotted according to GMT.
With the weekly, the question: do it on the basis of 5 working days or the whole week, it greatly affects the slope of the diagonals.
I don't know much about the methods and applications of muray levels, could you suggest some literature?
have recently finished realising the stochastic engine.
p.s. and more on pivot would be interesting
But with Gartley 222 and Pessavento I'm familiar densely and not particularly inclined to their labours.
Little knowledge of methods and applications of muray levels, suggest literature
i recently finished understanding the stochastic engine.
p.s. and more on pivot would be interesting
about the murey, i just rewrote the indy, you might want to google
About the pivot, it's a non-standard pivot, it's designed for strategy, discussion was on the forum http://goodservice.su/forum/25-3550-1 , in it only the yellow pivot corresponds to reality.
I don't know much about the methods and applications of muray levels, can you suggest some literature?
First of all, it says there in the MT4 indicator in the comments - read it
secondly here: http://www.murreymath.com/
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I hope a lot of people have already understood the MT5 programming
Unfortunately not everyone can grasp the wisdom of programming.
Since the time of MT4 there were good indicators created. I think someone would like to transfer them to the MT5 platform
Hopefully, they will find help in this respect here
I am attaching the file with indicators, which we would like to transfer to MT5