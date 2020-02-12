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Thank you so much.
The second one is ready, sorry it took so long, I couldn't get to my computer for a week.
For vdv2001
Maybe I'm too late, but I would still like to ask you to translate these three indicators into MKL 5, two of them made by Rosh. Unfortunately, I'm a complete dummy in programming myself.
The second one is ready, sorry it took so long, I couldn't get to my computer for a week.
iBarBegin = iBarShift(NULL, 0, dtTimeBegin);
iBarEnd = iBarShift(NULL, 0, dtTimeEnd);
dPriceHigh = High[Highest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, iBarBegin-iBarEnd, iBarEnd)];
dPriceLow = Low [Lowest (NULL, 0, MODE_LOW , iBarBegin-iBarEnd, iBarEnd)];
How do I write this code in MT5?
I found the iBarShift procedure on the forum, but the copyleader swears at the TFMigrate function that it doesn't exist:
int iBarShift(string symbol,
int tf,
datetime time,
bool exact=false)
{
if(time<0) return(-1);
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TFMigrate(tf);
datetime Arr[],time1;
CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,0,1,Arr);
time1=Arr[0];
if(CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,time,time1,Arr)>0)
{
if(ArraySize(Arr)>2) return(ArraySize(Arr)-1);
if(time<time1) return(1);
else return(0);
}
else return(-1);
}
iBarBegin = iBarShift(NULL, 0, dtTimeBegin);
iBarEnd = iBarShift(NULL, 0, dtTimeEnd);
dPriceHigh = High[Highest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, iBarBegin-iBarEnd, iBarEnd)];
dPriceLow = Low [Lowest (NULL, 0, MODE_LOW , iBarBegin-iBarEnd, iBarEnd)];
How do I write this code in MT5?
I found the iBarShift procedure on the forum, but the copyleader swears at the TFMigrate function that it doesn't exist:
int iBarShift(string symbol,
int tf,
datetime time,
bool exact=false)
{
if(time<0) return(-1);
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TFMigrate(tf);
datetime Arr[],time1;
CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,0,1,Arr);
time1=Arr[0];
if(CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,time,time1,Arr)>0)
{
if(ArraySize(Arr)>2) return(ArraySize(Arr)-1);
if(time<time1) return(1);
else return(0);
}
else return(-1);
}
Please rewrite the MultiInstrument indicator or similar for overlaying one instrument chart on another.
Very much needed indicators, is it possible to do something similar in mt5?
Процедуру iBarShift я нашел на форуме, но копилятор ругается на функцию TFMigrate что она не существует: