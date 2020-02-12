Help to upgrade to MetaTrader 5 without loss - page 8

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You cannot create non-standard timeframes in MT5. Instead, there are 21 standard indicators.
 
Renat:
In MT5 you cannot create non-standard timeframes. Instead there are 21 standard indicators.
You can feel the fatigue of the organizers
 
Prival:
You sense organisers' fatigue.
You get the point, I think :) It's a typo.
 
Rosh:
You get the point, I think :) It's a typo.

Of course I got it. By the way, the question is how to see all of them timeframes (there are not 21 buttons)?

S.U. Send your boss home, let him rest, it will be easier for you )) ticks are ticking... the championship is on...

 
Prival:

Of course I got it. By the way, the question is how to see all of them timeframes (there are not 21 buttons)?

Read the HELP, take your mind off the ticks, because you can't see the timeframes behind them.


 
Renat:
I do not know anything about programming, but if they work as an indicator, maybe you should put some extra daily indicators later. Instead there are 21 standard indicators.

Thanks for the reply, I wish I had such an opportunity. The important timeframes are missing - m40 , h10 , D2 -5 , W2 / But for the rest - it has become much more convenient to work.

I do not understand anything about programming, but if they work as an indicator, maybe I should put additional daily data?

 
Rosh:
You get the point, I think :) It's a typo.
You can do a lot more than that on the phone :)
 
I would like to ask you to translate this daily_open_line indicator into MKL 5. Thank you in advance.
Files:
daily_open_line.mq4  3 kb
 

Please help me to translate an indicator into MQL5. I am not a programmer myself, and each piece of code is very difficult to understand. I have understood it better in 4, but I have not understood the logic of programming in MQL5. I have no idea what to do with it. I would be very grateful to someone who will be able to help me out. I think it should take about 10 minutes.

And if it's not difficult, can you explain what handles are? As I understand it, it's a basic concept that was not used in 4. I'd really like to understand it. I still don't have a tutorial...

Thanks in advance everyone!

Files:
SredSpread.mq4  2 kb
 
Guys, you'd better post interesting indics, then there will be interest in reprogramming them.
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