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shaman!!! THANKS A LOT!!!!
The last indicator Pivot_ESAZ_Monthly.mq5 in it is hard to be linked to GMT, so it is marked by terminal time, otherwise the levels on different TFs (daily, hourly) do not coincide.
As in the weekly mode COMPLETE_MONTH (full month) and ONLY_WORKING_DAYS (only working days).
In COMPLETE_MONTH mode, the weekends are shifted.
In ONLY_WORKING_DAYS mode the number of working days is counted (Saturdays and Sundays are excluded) and builds.
Dang one problem, as Friday is shorter than other days every week there is a shift of one hour forward, do not know how to deal with it yet, will think ...
A bit of a paint job on Murray's levels
A parabolic regression based implementation has been implemented on mq4.
Maybe you can help to reprogram it? Or how to implement double ai[10,10] differently?
It was implemented on mq4, based on parabolic regression.
Maybe you can help me to reprogram it? Or how to implement double ai[10,10] differently?
I don't understand the question, what is it about?
I don't understand the question, what is it about?
Sorry, I forgot to post the indicator itself. Take a look at the code and you'll see what it's about.
Sorry, I forgot to post the indicator itself. Have a look at the code and you'll see what it's all about.
With array passing, it's simple, you have to specify the dimensions specifically.
or at least
Then you yourself with indukom rulyushch, or busy?
Try it yourself if you can not, I will help you later (in a couple of days).
If you fail, i will help you later (in a couple of days).
Please rewrite the JS.Levels indicator(JS.Urovni.V2.mq4). It is not complicated.
Get it and sign it ;)))
You'll find the errors, fix them, and at the same time you'll understand MQL5
Get it and sign it ;)))
If you find mistakes, fix them, and at the same time you'll understand MQL5