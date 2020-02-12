Help to upgrade to MetaTrader 5 without loss - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good people, please help!
I don't speak programming languages, unfortunately :*(
Who is not difficult, please rewrite, this very necessary indicator ATR_the_bat on mql5 ...
Thanks in advance!!! http://strategy4you.ru/files/ATR__the_bat.mq4
Good afternoon to all.
I am using informational indicator on MT4 for a long time.
Screenshots of the original indicatorhttp://findicators.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/visualorders.gif, http://findicators.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/visualorders2.gif
It is important for pairs with big negative swaps AUDUSD NZDUSD etc. to avoid accidental opening to the side with big negative swaps and moreover on a day when it is charged in triple size, I'm not really sure how to display negative swaps in red and positive swaps in blue, therefore it displays white :-).
If you do not know what to do with swap, then it will be shown on the chart.
In MT5 only one open order will be visible.
I already asked in this thread to remake MT4 script https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9567, --- Valmars--- he remade it for MT5 https://c.mql5.com/3/3/YouBalanceProfitAndSetNewStopProfit.mq5, it looks even better than original and RESPECT for it!
Maybe someone will change this indicator too? I think it's a useful indicator to pay attention to.
Good evening, could you please tell me how to use a traditional indicator in MQL5? Can I just use traditional one, the simplest method, for example double iMA_ = NormalizeDouble(iMA(a_symbol, a_timeframe, Period_, 0, method_ma, price_applied, 0), DIGITS_);
Because I looked in the help and got more confused - handles, etc. .... After the seventh reading something approximately comes to me, but somehow it's all too complicated in the fifth... And it's hard to get it at all.
And there is an example for an indicator.
Good evening, could you please tell me how to use a traditional indicator in MQL5? Is it possible to simply use traditional, most simple method, for example double iMA_ = NormalizeDouble(iMA(a_symbol, a_timeframe, Period_, 0, method_ma, price_applied, 0), DIGITS_);
Because I looked in the help and got more confused - handles, etc. .... After the seventh reading something approximately comes to me, but somehow it is all very much convoluted in the fifth... It's hard to get at all.
Here you go. Nothing superfluous. Just creating a handle, getting values.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/31
Good afternoon.
Dear programmers, if you have a possibility, please translate the indicator.
If such an indicator for mql5 already exists, please advise where it can be found.
I hope a lot of people have already understood the MT5 programming
Unfortunately not everyone can grasp the wisdom of programming.
Since the time of MT4 there were good indicators created. I think someone would like to transfer them to the MT5 platform
Hopefully, they will find help in this respect here
I am attaching the file with indicators, which we would like to transfer to MT5