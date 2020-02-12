Help to upgrade to MetaTrader 5 without loss - page 20
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I found it here, see if it works for you, it has all currencies in the dollar index.
Good afternoon. Two years ago I wrote an indicator for mt4, now I am using mt5 and I cannot translate these lines to mql5. I cannot translate these lines to mql5.
Good afternoon. I wrote an indicator for mt4 2 years ago, now I am using mt5 and I cannot translate these lines to mql5 in any way. Please, help me.
If you are going to code in MQL5 in future, I recommend "Orders, Positions and Trades in MetaTrader 5" article. There you will see how conceptually the system of working with orders in MT4 differs from MT5.
SZY. And the code should be inserted through the SRC button at the top of the window in which you write your comment...
Evilman, if you are going to code in MQL5 in the future, I recommend the article "Orders, Positions and Trades in MetaTrader 5". There you will see the conceptual difference between the order handling system in MT4 and MT5.
About the SRC, I corrected it.
If there was a problem with positions )))) so I can'ttranslate DayOfWeek(), the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/81 saved me in many ways, but not this time.(((
About SRC - corrected.
If there was a problem with positions )))) so I can'ttranslate DayOfWeek(), the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/81 saved me a lot, but not this time.(((
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqldatetime
Thanks, I've already read this........
И? What's wrong with the example?
Help translate a great indicator into MQL5, without it you'd have no hands...))
Hello All!
I trade with one TS and I'm going to switch to MT5
If anyone is able to remake it for MT5 I would be very grateful!