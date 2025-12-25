Wishes for MT5 - page 65
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I miss the built-in alerts... I would like to hear some sound when pending order, stop loss and take profit are triggered.
I miss the built-in alerts... I would like to hear some sound when pending order, stop loss and take profit are triggered.
I'm sorry, it may be inappropriate, but I couldn't find where to post it right away.
MQL5 Reference Guide / Language Basics / Syntax / Identifiers /
The"Length of identifier may not exceed 63 characters." should be corrected to"ID's length cannot exceed 63 characters."The MQL5 help file was downloaded from the server today.
The judgement"ID cannot exceed 63 characters in length."Would be good to correct to"ID cannot exceed 63 characters in length. "I downloaded the MQL5 help file from the server today.
I'm not going to argue, here are examples:
I'm not going to argue, I'm not good at Russian, but there is clearly a difference in the meaning of the sentence.
If you use the word "symbol", the meaning is different.
"not exceeding sixty-three characters" and "not exceeding sixty-three characters".
Quantitative or ordinal numeral: 63 bottles, 63rd bottle
I'm not going to argue, I'm not good at Russian, but there is clearly a difference in the meaning of the sentence.
If you use the word "symbol", the meaning is different.
"not to exceed sixty-third characters" and "not to exceed sixty-three characters".
Quantitative or ordinal numeral: 63 bottles, 63rd bottle
That's right. The expression"The length of the identifier may not exceed sixty-three characters", reads a bit confusing for a programmer. Because when it comes to length, it means the number of characters, not a specific position in the string.
Therefore, it would be more correct to write"The length of the identifier cannot exceed sixty-three characters (or sixty-three characters)"
.
I'm sorry, it may be inappropriate, but I couldn't find where to post it right away.
MQL5 Reference Guide / Language Basics / Syntax / Identifiers /
The"Length of identifier may not exceed 63 characters." should be corrected to"ID's length cannot exceed 63 characters."The MQL5 help file was downloaded from the server today.
Is it possible to make it possible to extract set-files from the same folder where you saved them. Right now, the terminal doesn't remember the folder where the set-file was saved to (or rather it does, but only for the next save, not for extraction).
Correction.