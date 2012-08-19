small MetaEditor enhancement suggestion
Hardly ever.
Suggestion for ME 5 : code folding.
Press primary mouse button (mostly left button), drag it down to outside text window to initiate scroll down and release at the end of desired line, then right click select cut, (or click cut, or press delete) and done.
Really? Wow, that's something new to learn.
Now, seriously speaking - I am not using my PC since yesterday or two days ago so I do not need such obvious advices (by the way, this way it is even longer than using just keyboard like in my first post). What I was looking for was simple solution like Ctrl+Delete shortcut.
Why? Do you consider it a wrong enhancement? Because from the technical point of view it should be very easy to implement.
I knew you already knew such a stuff, but I plainly wrote it anyway. I didn't mean any bad way, didn't had any intention to harm.
Hello MetaQuotes,
Could you consider adding a very simple enhancement to the MetaEditor - Ctrl+Delete hotkey - that would delete everything from the cursor position to the end of the line (just like it does in MS Word)? This could be very quick and handy in deleting e.g. comments or particular lines of code without having to use mouse or tap arrow keys with Ctrl+Shift at least several times before pressing Delete.