MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 31
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: MultiTester
fxsaber, 2019.12.02 17:31
Sometimes there is a need to clean the Tester folder. For example, a modest size opt file is ~2Mb. If 10K optimizations are done, it's already 20 Gb. 10K characters is the same.
You may encounter a too bloated folder.
Large number of files (thousands) in cache-folder causes slowdowns of first opening Tester in Terminal - CTRL+R.
Dear colleagues, could you please advise whether MT5 takes into account transaction fees when optimising?
Yes.
Yes.
Thank you, so does Equity take into account commission losses?
Thank you, so the Equity value includes commission losses?
See the commission field in the trading history.
See the commission field in the bidding history.
Yes, there is, thank you very much.
When you select "Run Single Test" in the Optimisation tab with the PCM, the appropriate Tester settings file is not generated.
When you select "Run Single Test" in the Optimisation tab with the PCM, the appropriate Tester settings file is not generated.
This has been done on purpose, so as not to spoil the original set
Then I try in the EA, which is running in the Tester, to get the original settings not through the ini file, but through the clipboard. But unfortunately I don't understand how to get the Terminal handle.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2019.12.09 14:03
I need an EA running on Agent to be able to retrieve the Terminal handle from which it was sent to run in Agent.
You can identify your Terminal from the set of running Terminals by the path to the Agent - it also contains the path to the Terminal. But I can't get the list of running Terminals with their paths to apply this clue. If you tell me, it would be wonderful. Then it will be possible to get the initial data of its startup from the tested EA at once.