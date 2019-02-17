Does it make sense to switch from MT4 to MT5? Why did you switch to MT5? - page 10
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What is the difference between them?
Nadezhda, I've been writing multiplatform projects for a long time, which are compiled into either MT4 or MT5 with a click of the mouse. If you are from St. Petersburg, I will teach you over a glass of crème brûlée ))
Nadezhda, I have long been writing multiplatform projects which are compiled into either MT4 or MT5 with a click of the mouse. If you are from St. Petersburg I will teach you for a glass of cream-brulee ))
Better start accepting private messages:)
That mql4 and mql5 are different languages you yourself said just two and a half months ago:
That's right:
Not more complex, but more. That means you can achieve much more in MQL5 based on more standard functions.
Especially considering the standard libraries where hundreds of powerful functions are already available and described in documentation.
How ironic that you've spoken so powerfully here in favour of"libraries are a disservice, remove the standard library, go ahead and write hand-to-hand!".
Also as a joke - on our MetaQuotes-Demo in 10 months:
MOEX reported only 2 million client accounts. And that's with no streaming chart history and no trading history, just trade servicing.
Our single MetaTrader 5 cluster on a rather weak hardware environment serves many times that amount of data. By the current build, MetaTrader 5 has become an exchange core system through implementation of an aggregation and matching engine.
Hence the advice to brokers - you could have consolidated a lot of MT4 servers into one MT5 a long time ago and saved a lot of money if you stopped listening to your tech guys and forums.
This Thursday, 07.02.2019, my scalper was unable to download any real tick data from the MQ Demo server, or the usual emulated ticks, or even OHLC for January 15, 2015, when the Swiss franc soared. I so wanted to test one algorithm on that extreme day.
Had to download history ticks from Ducas and test on them in an emulator in Matlab, then in MT4 via a generated .fxt. It would be great if I could do this directly in the MT5 tester, without glitches and especially without looking back at weekends. Weekends are usually the time to think and experiment and MQ Demo servers are often down.
Here are some pictures of that jump in Matlab, so that knowledge isn't lost...
Same, different scale.
Renat, why are you exaggerating what I said about libraries?
All I was saying was that when teaching beginners we should abandon simplistic language presentation. In my opinion, replacement of direct constructions with methods of trade classes, when explaining them to beginners, is detrimental to understanding of the language.
My thesis about libraries referred only to "trade classes" and only in the process of explanation to beginners on a forum and in training articles.
This Thursday, 07.02.2019, my scalper was not able to download from the MQ Demo server any real tick data, nor the usual emulated ticks, nor even OHLC for January 15, 2015, when the Swiss franc soared. I so wanted to test one algorithm on that extreme day.
Had to download history ticks from Ducas and test on them in an emulator in Matlab, then in MT4 via a generated .fxt. It would be great if I could do this directly in the MT5 tester, without glitches and especially without looking back on weekends. Weekends are usually the time to think and experiment, and MQ servers are often down.
Where are the technical details and proofs?
Your logs are not being erased.
Renat, why are you exaggerating what I said about libraries?
I was just saying that when teaching newcomers, we should refuse from simplified language presentation. In my opinion, replacing the direct constructions with methods of trade classes is detrimental to the understanding of the language.
My thesis about libraries was only about "trade classes" and only in the process of explaining them to beginners on the forum and in tutorial articles.
No, you were absolutely accurate and multifaceted in making the same point.
There was no doubt there.
You were the one who was twisting the whole thing around, pretending that libraries have no guts and no specifications:
Judging by the forum posts, many took Kim's code as examples. How was Kim's code presented? His entire code was given. That is you could look through the specification and examine its internals. How are the examples given nowadays? In the "here's a method" style and only its specification is given.
And libraries have not only a full source code with comments, but also detailed documentation in 10 languages.
And to finish the article: How to Use the Standard Library Trade Classes in Writing Expert Advisors.
No, you absolutely made the same point in an accurate and multi-faceted way.
There were no doubts there.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
What should be done to make everyone finally switch to MT5? (Opinion collection)
Andrey F. Zelinsky, 2019.02.06 13:41
Remove the standard library from the documentation, terminal and official examples. At least the trading classes and the classes of the immediate trading environment.
<...>
The phrase "remove SB ..." was inaccurate on my part. This I admit. But later my thesis was clarified:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What should be done to make everyone finally switch to MT5? (Opinion collection)
Andrey F. Zelinsky, 2019.02.06 14:02
My post was in terms of the method of language presentation. It is the method of language presentation that makes language easy or difficult to understand.
<...>
p.s. And what does the method of some class have to do with a language? A class method is nothing more than an example. It should not replace and substitute for a key language construct.
I.e. in essence, what happens. Instead of referring to a language construct in documentation, you are constantly referring to a method of an "underground" class. And then we wonder why most people don't understand the language and find it hard to learn.
You're the one who twisted the whole thing around, pretending that libraries don't have the insides and specs:
It is not:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (Opinion collection)
Andrey F. Zelinsky, 2019.02.06 14:02
<...>
It is clear that the presentation in Kim's manner is more constructive and understandable and allows a non-programmer, who balances understanding of the language, to quickly understand and even make changes to the function of opening positions.
The same effect of understanding is not present when presented in the style of referring to a class method.
At that we can say: "Classes are given in the source code, and who wants to understand it, look it through" - so they give an answer, and this answer is very simple: "We have enough MT4".
<...>
The phrase "remove SB ..." was inaccurate on my part. I admit that. But my point was later clarified:
You have almost everything in this thread wrong and twisted. You are an outspoken fighter against MQL5 and defender of the good and simple MQL4. Exactly and only this thought you promoted.
You probably don't get up to look at your work from the outside. Read your lines in a row from the beginning, please.
You think that by doing 99% of the damage, you have the excuse that you kept the 1%.
For one thought "libraries are evil and should be removed", I can say goodbye to you.
Renat. You are right to say that I am not properly informed. About only 2% of those who work with an editor I was not aware of. That makes a lot of difference.
I draw my conclusions only from conversations with those who are trying to learn the language on their own, not being a programmer.
If my conclusions and theses are absurd, they are no more than IMHO. In general, I do not claim to be right and may be wrong.