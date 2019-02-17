Does it make sense to switch from MT4 to MT5? Why did you switch to MT5? - page 11

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Renat Fatkhullin:

This is a universal reality, not a company policy.

If you think there is a way to massively train untrained people to program at a (semi-)professional level, that is fabulous nonsense.

Say that "there is a way to make physicists out of untrained people", you will just be laughed at and have your finger twiddled.

But when it comes to programming, suddenly everything changes and people start to believe in the possibility.

Apparently, the fact that the entire IT sector on a global scale lives in a particular reality influenced by the mega-piracy "everything is possible here" has an effect.

Renat, why are you bothering? You should have developed MQL5 using something like AutoLisp )))). That would have been howling...

Функция - имя операции (в том числе и арифметической), которая должна быть выполнена.

Произведение трех чисел 2*3*4 соответствует выражению:  (* 2 3 4) 
Вложенные выражения 4*(3-(2.2+1.1)) записываются так:      (* 4 (- 3 (+ 2.2 1.1 )))

I had a broken mouse back in 2000, and back then, in the blessed USSR, I couldn't buy anything. And I had to urgently send some hackwork drawings to a factory in AutoCad format. So? I learned the abominable Lisp for a day, and using the command line, I finished drawing without a mouse. That's all...

When will MQL5 have multi-threading? Straight away in a more mature way, without messing around with threads, mutexes and the like. At the level of C# 5-7?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

You'd better turn on your private message reception :)

Vitaly, how is it expressed? There are emails from 02.04.2019. I haven't switched anything off, and I don't know how to do that.

[Deleted]  
Renat Fatkhullin:

There will soon be a real holiday with gifts for R users.

Wait for nice news!

Renat, and for Python users? :)) Many people here are rooting for R, but in general Python is the de facto standard for statistics, and especially for MoD. + Python is faster.

For example for C++ there is Python.h, i.e. full-fledged API. I wish the same in MQL, but it is a dream.

https://docs.python.org/3.7/extending/extending.html


1. Extending Python with C or C++ — Python 3.7.2 documentation
  • docs.python.org
It is quite easy to add new built-in modules to Python, if you know how to program in C. Such extension modules can do two things that can’t be done directly in Python: they can implement new built-in object types, and they can call C library functions and system calls. To support extensions, the Python API (Application Programmers Interface...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Renat, and for Python users? :)) A lot of people here were rooting for R, but in general Python is the de facto standard for statistics and especially for MoD. + Python is faster.


Maxim, this is all empty, both with R and with Python. It's all easy to do as it is.
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Maxim, this is all empty, both with R and with Python. All this is already easy to do.

make me a booster in mql, please

also double dueling DQN I want.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

make me a booster in mql, please

also double dueling DQN Want

Money). Okay, just kidding. I have other things on my mind right now, but if I do, I'll copy you.
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Money.) Ok, just kidding. I have other things on my mind right now, but if I do it, I will copy it to you.

If it's coolly done, it's not too shabby.)

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Renat, are there any plans for an IPO of MQ.

I would buy your shares, and I think I would not be the only one ))

 
Nikolai Semko:

Renat, are there any plans for an IPO of MQ.

I would buy your shares, and I think I wouldn't be the only one )).

Here's where to invest from "now":Healthy Food

«Вкусвилл» планирует провести IPO
«Вкусвилл» планирует провести IPO
  • 2019.02.07
  • blog.dti.team
«Вкусвилл» собирается разместить акции на бирже. Если компания осуществит свои планы, это будет первое с 2014 года IPO российского продуктового ритейлера. Детали неизвестны — переговоры с инвесторами пока на начальном этапе. По данным Коммерсантъ, ритейлер разместит на Московской бирже до 25% уставного капитала, размещение состоится...
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Where are the technical details and evidence?

Your logs are not erased.

Here you go, it was on Wednesday, not Thursday, my mistake. File E:\Forex\School\MT5_Develop\Tester\logs\20190206.log. In the last run of17:11:24.609, pressed Stop manually as the loading bar froze at 2/3.

And then ran again tonight with the same date, all went fine.

FS 0 15:03:52.064 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history started

LJ 0 15:12:17.498 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history stopped due to timeout

KF 3 15:12:17.498 Tester EURCHF: no history data from 2015.01.14 00:00 to 2015.01.16 00:00

FP 0 17:10:20.094 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history started

IM 0 17:11:16.189 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history stopped due to timeout

MI 3 17:11:16.189 Tester EURCHF: no history data from 2015.01.15 00:00 to 2015.01.16 00:00

EQ 0 17:11:24.609 Tester USDCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history started

NN 0 17:11:30.848 Tester USDCHF: 72% of history downloaded

EI 0 17:14:29.708 Tester USDCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history canceled

FN 3 17:14:29.708 Tester stopped by user


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