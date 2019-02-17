Does it make sense to switch from MT4 to MT5? Why did you switch to MT5? - page 11
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If you think there is a way to massively train untrained people to program at a (semi-)professional level, that is fabulous nonsense.
Say that "there is a way to make physicists out of untrained people", you will just be laughed at and have your finger twiddled.
But when it comes to programming, suddenly everything changes and people start to believe in the possibility.
Apparently, the fact that the entire IT sector on a global scale lives in a particular reality influenced by the mega-piracy "everything is possible here" has an effect.
Renat, why are you bothering? You should have developed MQL5 using something like AutoLisp )))). That would have been howling...
I had a broken mouse back in 2000, and back then, in the blessed USSR, I couldn't buy anything. And I had to urgently send some hackwork drawings to a factory in AutoCad format. So? I learned the abominable Lisp for a day, and using the command line, I finished drawing without a mouse. That's all...
When will MQL5 have multi-threading? Straight away in a more mature way, without messing around with threads, mutexes and the like. At the level of C# 5-7?
You'd better turn on your private message reception :)
Vitaly, how is it expressed? There are emails from 02.04.2019. I haven't switched anything off, and I don't know how to do that.
There will soon be a real holiday with gifts for R users.
Wait for nice news!
Renat, and for Python users? :)) Many people here are rooting for R, but in general Python is the de facto standard for statistics, and especially for MoD. + Python is faster.
For example for C++ there is Python.h, i.e. full-fledged API. I wish the same in MQL, but it is a dream.
https://docs.python.org/3.7/extending/extending.html
Renat, and for Python users? :)) A lot of people here were rooting for R, but in general Python is the de facto standard for statistics and especially for MoD. + Python is faster.
Maxim, this is all empty, both with R and with Python. All this is already easy to do.
make me a booster in mql, please
also double dueling DQN I want.
make me a booster in mql, please
also double dueling DQN Want
Money.) Ok, just kidding. I have other things on my mind right now, but if I do it, I will copy it to you.
If it's coolly done, it's not too shabby.)
Renat, are there any plans for an IPO of MQ.
I would buy your shares, and I think I would not be the only one ))
Renat, are there any plans for an IPO of MQ.
I would buy your shares, and I think I wouldn't be the only one )).
Here's where to invest from "now":Healthy Food
Where are the technical details and evidence?
Your logs are not erased.
Here you go, it was on Wednesday, not Thursday, my mistake. File E:\Forex\School\MT5_Develop\Tester\logs\20190206.log. In the last run of17:11:24.609, pressed Stop manually as the loading bar froze at 2/3.
And then ran again tonight with the same date, all went fine.
FS 0 15:03:52.064 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history started
LJ 0 15:12:17.498 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history stopped due to timeout
KF 3 15:12:17.498 Tester EURCHF: no history data from 2015.01.14 00:00 to 2015.01.16 00:00
FP 0 17:10:20.094 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history started
IM 0 17:11:16.189 Tester EURCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history stopped due to timeout
MI 3 17:11:16.189 Tester EURCHF: no history data from 2015.01.15 00:00 to 2015.01.16 00:00
EQ 0 17:11:24.609 Tester USDCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history started
NN 0 17:11:30.848 Tester USDCHF: 72% of history downloaded
EI 0 17:14:29.708 Tester USDCHF: preliminary downloading of M1 history canceled
FN 3 17:14:29.708 Tester stopped by user