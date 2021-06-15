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And let's skip the "crowd effect"... not all, like lambs run to where all) I'll say the same for the signal...
Yes, not everyone -- if you take Paretto's conclusion of the 80/20 principle as a basis, only 20% don't run.
If you doubt that the vast majority run to the top -- the signals service is suitable for such an analysis.
Quantity always beats quality.
Therefore, to assess the signal provider's level as a trader, you should always look at his strategy.
To estimate a developer's level as a professional developer, you should always look at his code and analyze functionality.
Subscribers estimate it judging by external indicators - and the feedbacks show it - yesterday the price moved in a wrong direction, and the trader is no good, today the price moved in the right direction, and the trader is the best.
The customers are judged by external indicators, too - an Expert Advisor created in an hour is the best developer. If you ask the customer about the quality of the code, he will answer that he doesn't know anything about it or probably is good.
P.s. Why are the main criticisms of the TOP -- that the TOP is built mainly on quantitative indicators. Because those involved understand: quality and quantity are not compatible and you have to choose -- or quality and don't give a shit about TOP -- or quantity and TOP. The reason for this approach -- qualitative indicators are difficult to formalize. And for qualitative evaluation there are reviews and other evaluations. But unfortunately they are not reflected in the TOP.
Why is it that many, not stupid people can not be a team.
If you pay attention, they are constantly poking fun at each other, trolling, although in fact they are sitting in the same trench, but still manage to pee in each other's bullets.
I put the ammo in my favorites list.) There cannot be a single team in forex. All are competitors, and most of them envy each other.
By the way, Yura, I too did not know about the possibility to look through the trades in signals, probably I was not interested enough. For some reason it shows only EURGBP. I haven't been on this forum for a week, I just reached these messages. I don't know why it's showing only one pair?
If you know something, answer me too. If I understand, it is shown with great delay and on pairs on which there were maximal deals?
and there's something about it -- one of the reviews:
-$430 this month in losses
-$30 for a bunch of excuses and unannounced strategy testing signal service
we deserve a discount for april because of your bad performance this month...
-$430 this month in losses
-$30 for a bunch of excuses.
we deserve a discount for april because of your poor performance this month ...
I`d like to know how I could get a discount. I'm too lazy to read the rules, but previously it was only possible to increase the price for a subscription. There is no way to get a personal discount for signals. Or did I miss something?
There's no question about it -- the ISP knows that his project can be shut down at any hour because of a freeze-out -- and he has exactly zero regrets about it.
The project is successful. It was a success. How long it will live doesn't really matter.
It doesn't matter to you. But for the ISP, why should it? He's making good money on it, and he certainly wants to keep it going. You've got it all mixed up in your head.
I wonder how you can make a discount? I'm too lazy to read the rules, but in the past it was only possible to increase the price for a subscription. There is no way to make a personal discount for signals. Or did I miss something?
You cannot do it through the site.
It doesn't matter to you. But for the ISP, why should it? He's making good money on it, and he certainly wants to keep it going. You've got it all mixed up in your head.
Everything is very simple and the answer is obvious. It is very easy and simple, the answer is obvious.
The last few weeks of trading on his account have revealed a number of unequivocal points:
-- revealed his trading strategy: going against the trend, sitting it out -- this very strategy allows him to keep a flat balance and growth curve and a high percentage of positive trades -- in fact, apparently, he has no other trading strategy and never had
-- the potential of his strategy is 10% of profit per month -- going too much means frequent and drastic drawdowns
-- His 10% loss is only 300-400 pips lossless - which is not a problem for euro, pound and euro/pound (the pairs he trades), because the quotes for these pairs are at their historical minimum.
If he tears his hair out in such a situation, when he sinks his account, it will only be better for his potential subscribers.
But he won't do it and if he sinks the account, which is inevitable, he will say nothing more than: "Oh. Nice ride." For the public will generate something like: "DC drained my account", and will offer to subscribe to his PAMM or new account.
I put "bullets" in my favourite phrase) There cannot be a single team in forex. All are competitors, most of them envy each other.
By the way, Yura, I also did not know about the possibility to view trades by signals. For some reason it shows only on EURGBP. I haven't been on this forum for a week, I just reached these posts. I don't know why it's showing only one pair?
If you know something, answer me too. As far as I understand it shows with a great delay and for the pair with maximal volume of deals?
In the market overview are the other symbols?
Of course, it's not my first day on the forex market. I think that all that is traded in this signal is there. As far as I understand, the trades have a 2 week lag.
It's very simple and the answer is obvious. Wanting and reality are not always compatible.
The last weeks of trading on his account showed a number of unambiguous moments:
-- revealed his trading strategy: going against the trend, sitting it out -- this very strategy allows him to keep even balance and growth curve and high percentage of positive trades -- in fact, it seems he has no other trading strategy and never had
-- the potential of his strategy is 10% of profit per month -- going too much is fraught with frequent and sharp drawdowns
-- His 10% loss is only 300-400 pips lossless - which is not a problem for euro, pound and euro/pound (the pairs he trades), because the quotes for these pairs are at their historical minimum.
If he tears his hair out in such a situation, when he sinks his account, it will only be better for his potential subscribers.
But he won't do it and if he sinks the account, which is inevitable, he will say nothing more than: "Oh. Nice ride." For the public he will generate something like: "DC drained my account", and will offer to subscribe to his PAMM or his new account.
What kind of one-sided reasoning you have. All the attacks, aggression. And, moreover, it seems to you that your opinion is the only correct, because "it's very simple and the answer is obvious.
But for some reason you ignore the following facts:
1. The man for almost 2 years, did not plummet (yet, at least);
2. 2. He closed his trades in the red. And not just sat out "for luck";
3. no months with negative values;
4. The drawdown was decreased from 44% to 10%-15%. The reason was, among other things, the feeling of responsibility (I think so) and the desire to continue making money from trading (or from subscribers, of course);
5. You can see from the posts that the person is building on a foundation, so it's not all at random;
And if all of this does not fit with your idea of proper trading - it does not mean that you are right. But your opinion - is not interesting for his subscribers, and you have not shown your own trade (the right one), so while you are just a "sofa" critic.