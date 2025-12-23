Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 710

New comment
 
Vizard_:

Show the right side of the price chart in the same scale with indentation...

The most interesting thing there, including for DTs - the forecast

I can't

[Deleted]  
elibrarius:
envelopes is what?

envelopes

in standard trend indicators

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's the most interesting thing, including for DC - the forecast

i can't

So I can, but you can't? Special?))) Show me...


 
Vizard_:

So I can, but you can't? Special?))) Show me...

You're not like that. The signals are not there anymore.

there is a signal to buy in an unprofitable place and vice versa

can not

[Deleted]  
Okay, the grails are not being handed out again today, so it's time to go to bed.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Your signals are not there anymore.

there is a signal to buy in an unfavorable place and vice versa

I can't

I'm fucking tired of laughing))) Thanks)))

 
Vizard_:

I'm fucking tired of laughing.) Thank you)))

you're welcome

make a prediction

good luck
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Okay, the grails are not giving out again today, it's time to sleep.

The grail is not here, he's sitting next to me watching this correspondence with his eyes goggling.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

you're welcome

make a prediction

Open your eyes)))

 
Vizard_:

Open your eyes)))

opened)))
1...703704705706707708709710711712713714715716717...3741
New comment