Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 706

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Wizard, that's overkill.

Here all their own, for 2 minutes, put it out and delete it...

[Deleted]  
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Not Rena's is cooler. She's going to throw it up. Wren put it up...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
lags, compare - what's the difference, all in plain sight
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

No, Rena's is more interesting, it's trickier.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
Lags, compare - what's the difference, all in sight

just a big period

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Lags, compare - what's the difference, all in sight

Put out the turkey for a couple of minutes, beat Max young)))). Let him choke on his own snot)))

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

the period is just long.

It shouldn't depend on it at all.

on all periods the same principle of signal formation should be obtained

 
Vizard_:

Put out the turkey for a couple of minutes, beat Max young)))). Let him choke on his snot.)

Vizard, I'm not here to brag.

I'm just showing you how it's supposed to turn out.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

Wizard, I have no purpose to brag.

I show only the total

Is there a screenshot of the latest eurobucks quotes of any tf?

1...699700701702703704705706707708709710711712713...3741
New comment