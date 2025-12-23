Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 704
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
crossing lines...
It's a hassle, isn't it?It's okay to be ahead.
crossing lines...
What a pain in the ass.ahead of the curve is normal.
You held the pause, you created intrigue. We appreciate it! Let's see...
He kept the pause, created intrigue. We appreciate it! Let's see...
Wizard, all you have to do is buy cheap, sell expensive.
What's there to tell?
Five minutes, tops...
What's there to tell?
Bars and a line, one!
Bars and line, one!
The price across one line will still give you the spread
Two lines, two levels.
the price across one line will still give you a spread.
two lines, two levels
Make it two. The best option. My soul asks for puzzles...
Give me two of them. The best option. The soul asks for puzzles...
Too late, I've already written everything in the previous one.
do it, you'll solve the puzzle
Too late, I've already written everything in the previous one.
Go ahead, solve the puzzle.
I want it like yours. Show me...
I want it like yours. Show me...