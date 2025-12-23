Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 705

Renat Akhtyamov:
you have a prognosticator, why not?

[Deleted]  
Vizard_:

Trend ANGLE MT5

 
Vizard_:

Like this and stuff like that.


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't want the type. I want it like yours. The best version! The last one! Show me...

 
Vizard_:

the last one at the moment.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Thank you.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Put orders on the indicator in your mind, it will be in the plus.

I think it's overdrawing...

 
Vizard_:

no
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Well, post the indicator, Maxim will check it. I don't have the MT at hand...

 
Vizard_:

Wizard, it's an inflection.

two levels showed, no crossovers.

just do it.

