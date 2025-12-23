Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 703
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tell...
Do not divide the sum of tick sequence prices by their number.
Alexander has an exponent in time, so it's not a typical averaging.
the rest - whatever you think up, that's how it will be
Do not divide the sum of tick sequence prices by their number.
Alexander's is an exponent in time, so it is not the standard averaging.
The rest - whatever you think up, that's how it will be.
How about without ticks? Starting with at least 5. May I?
How about without ticks? Starting with at least 5 minutes. Can I do that?
You're being ridiculous.
You keep this up, you'll be talking to yourself.
ticks in MT are any of the TFs.A tick on M5 is 5 min
you're mocking.
The tics in MT are any of the TFs.
No. Show me an example for interest. TF n1 eurobank.
started with this, okay, but there are two mistakes, so no prediction
the last option will not show
started with this, normal, but there are two mistakes, so no forecast
I won't show you the last one.
You don't need the green one at all. Yes show the last, normal.
Green is not needed here at all. Yes show the last one, the normal one.
And the orange one, too, to be honest.
so I can't show you.
it's different, a logical extension of the beginning.
so I can't show you.
I don't know what the big deal is. You can show me off. Show me...
I don't know what the big deal is. You show off. Show me...
I'm not bragging.
delete posts?
that's it for this one.
I'm not bragging.
Show me already, don't keep me in suspense...