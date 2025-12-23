Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 707

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Do you have a screenshot of the latest Eurobucks quotes for any timeframe?

screenshot above
Renat Akhtyamov:
screenshot above

This is not a screenshot, but a stump of some kind.

In short, take the envelopes with about these settings and do not worry your head


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Wizard, I have no purpose to brag.

I show you only how it should be, as a variant

So you didn't make it? And you'd like it to be?

 
Vizard_:

So it didn't work out for you? And you wish it had?

Yeah,

it's just the question and the answer is the same...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

In short, take the envelopes with about these settings and do not worry your head

Well, here you try to trade such a signal image
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yeah,

Just such a question and such an answer...

Well, put out a couple of minutes of the turkey, what's the big deal? The respect of the boys is worth a lot. You've always posted the item number and so on...

Renat Akhtyamov:
Well, try to trade it

Well, in the flat, all so happily and safely trade, and in the trend as well happily lose

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

In short, you take the envelopes with about these settings and don't worry about it.


It takes intensity into account in calculations, envelopes do not count.

 
Vizard_:

Well, put out a couple of minutes of the turkey, what's the big deal? The respect of the guys is worth a lot. The article and so on always laid out...

no
