Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2227
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I mean the specific implementation from Yandex. In python it is clear that everything is not complicated from publicly available options :)
Why concrete? You're not a search engine.
Why a specific one, you're not a searcher.
In fact there is no need.
There's essentially no need.
Study python in general, it's simple. I sent you a list of books. I've been reading it.
You will be able to use all the interesting stuff. If you plan in the long term to take interest in MO, of course.There are no other options
study python in general, it is simple. I sent you the list of books. I'm an Asylum seeker.
You will be able to use the most interesting ones. If, of course, you plan in the long term interest in the MOno other options
Hi, throw me a link to books) somehow missed.
In fact, there is no need.
If you watch Max's video, how he does it, it's 50% google search for packages and explanations and half of everything else))) What makes python appealing, unlike php for example, is the availability of open source material on the web.
Hi, throw me a link to the books) I somehow missed it.
A really cool archive of literature on python and machine learning in python
https://codernet.ru/books/python/?page=1
I like the pink book on python, but it's not there.
For those who like to speculate on the mechanics of the market...
I trained the model to recognize the reversal point downwards, the model's output probability is from 0 to 1
The indicator (output) is shown in blue
In simple terms, the indicator shows sellers' interest in sales
As you can see from the picture, the indicator even works sometimes
But more interesting is something else ... All beautiful, vanilla "trends downwards" happen exactly when the indicator shows zero interest of sellers in sales
And as soon as the interest appears, the growth begins))
So you think why everyone is losing, why the TS is sinking, etc...
For those who like to speculate on the mechanics of the market...
As you can see from the picture, the indicator even works sometimes
But what is more interesting is... All beautiful, vanilla "downward trends" happen exactly when the indicator shows zero interest of sellers in sales
This is because you need buyers, not sellers for the vanilla move down :)))). That's how the market works.
That's because it takes buyers, not sellers, to vanilla downward movement :)))) That's the way the market mechanism works.
Thanks cap
That's because it takes buyers, not sellers, to vanilla downward movement :)))) That's the way the market mechanism works.
Why BUYERS?