Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3691
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Almost a complete reversal of one top market strategy on gold using MO. :)
Sometimes the markup problem for trending TCs is solved through this approach.
https:// www.mql5.com/ru/articles/17654
Enjoyed the article. We could try to put machine learning into the strategy.
in the title arbitrage, does it make sense? I remember your posts from a long time ago, you still can't part with it?
Enjoyed the article. Might try to screw machine learning into the strategy.
It would be interesting to add macroeconomics to the recognitions.
It says '' The spread between correlated pairs tends to revert to the mean.'' ordinary differential equation (ode) solvers can work well theoretically if the underlying dynamical equation if time series is known.
https://github.com/rtqichen/torchdiffeq ; it is complicated but gemini and chatgpt give some basic examples .
To return to the mean, we need cointegration, not correlation. Correlation between exchange rate increments is always present, and it greatly hinders to determine the real presence of cointegration in tests. When correlation is searched for between prices and not their increments, it is essentially a search for cointegration - cointegration is searched for through the construction of a regression of prices, which is determined through correlation.
In financial mathematics, not ODEs but SDs - stochastic diffusions - are usually used for modelling series. But the point is the same - if the exact equation of the exchange rate series were known, everyone would have become a trillionaire long ago. More precisely, if the price was really given by an equation (no matter ODE or SDU), it would be quickly determined by mathematicians and would become a source of grail. When they try to pull it off in practice, everything is as usual - the equation works fine on the fitting history, but on the OOS - sadness, ennui and factory pipes on the horizon.
Well, we proceed from the non-mathematical term that if at least a month "zbs" works on new data, it is already bread without physical labour :)