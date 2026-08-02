Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3693

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

staples

only not through a shitty left bybit :-)

PS/ and creativity, because EURt/USDt vs EUR/USDt is academic but hasn't worked for a long time.

well it's more about forex here

the author of that article wrote that MO is inaccessible for an ordinary trader, we need to refute this statement somehow.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
It's back to doing everything yourself :) like stat arbitration on the MoD.
Give me more material on instruments that can be arbitraged, who knows. I will write a handy python script with model conversion in the terminal
Not exactly forex either - spot and perpetual currency futures with fundings taken into account. Theoretically, you can do on MT5 in F....

But at least something relatively new.

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Aleksey Nikolayev #:
Not exactly forex either - spot and perpetual currency futures with fundings taken into account. Theoretically, you can do it on MT5 in F....

But at least something relatively new.

At first I will try it as in the article. If nothing interesting turns out, we can consider this option.

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Another example of a strategy for strongly trending markets:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/17755

Торговля по алгоритму: ИИ и его путь к золотым вершинам
Торговля по алгоритму: ИИ и его путь к золотым вершинам
  • www.mql5.com
В данной статье продемонстрирован подход к созданию торговых стратегий для золота с помощью машинного обучения. Рассматривая предложенный подход к анализу и прогнозированию временных рядов с разных ракурсов, можно определить его преимущества и недостатки по сравнению с другими способами создания торговых систем, основанных исключительно на анализе и прогнозировании финансовых временных рядов.
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Not a bad book on data analysis in Python. Just came across it.

https://learningds.org/intro.html

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Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Enjoyed the article. I may try to add machine learning to the strategy.

The spread distribution is very strange. Is this how it should be? :)

xauusd - (xaueur * eurusd), hourly.

since 2024 it is almost always > 0


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Well, it works in general, you need to adjust the parameters.

The biggest profit corresponded to 23y, where volatility was maximum. You can see a stronger growth on the balance curve.


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If you teach for the 1st half of 2024, you can see how the DO trade changes


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

The spread distribution is very strange. Is this how it should be? :)

xauusd - (xaueur * eurusd), hourly.

since 2024 it is almost always > 0


I don't understand. Isn't that kind of a triangle named after Renat Akhtyamov? )

Maybe try using logarithms? Like log(xauusd) - log(xaueur) - log(eurusd).

 
I've stumbled upon another new area in MO - topological data analysis.
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