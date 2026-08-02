Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3686
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Yes, starting here and a couple of pages with examples. The models on synthetic data (at the end of the attempts, on the second page) seem to ensemble quite well.
Thanks, something to think about.
Some motivation for creating regression models (pen test).
Periodic components in the initial series are searched for, then an attempt is made to predict on new data. The point of the TS comes down to trading from the boundaries of the predicted cycles.
Then checking in a toaster to see if these cycles are satisfying.
I have done a simple example on synthetic data so far. Tomorrow I will try it on real data.
I haven't seen such studies on the site, if you have - let me know.
Some motivation for creating regression models (pen test).
Periodic components in the initial series are searched for, then an attempt is made to predict on new data. The meaning of the TS comes down to trading from the boundaries of the predicted cycles.
Then checking in the toaster to see if these cycles are satisfying.
I have done a simple example on synthetic data so far. Tomorrow I will try it on real data.
Haven't seen any studies like this on the site, if you have - let me know.
forecast package
Main functions of the forecast package :
forecast package
Main functions of the forecast package :
Haven't seen any studies like this on the site, if there have been any, let me know.
How to better fit the cycles to the TS, and the fitting will obviously have to be done on real quotes.
I've been doing it for a hell of a long time, and I've posted the results here.
Some motivation for creating regression models (pen test).
Periodic components in the initial series are searched for, then an attempt is made to predict on new data. The meaning of the TS comes down to trading from the boundaries of the predicted cycles.
Then checking in the toaster to see if these cycles are satisfying.
I have done a simple example on synthetic data so far. Tomorrow I will try it on real data.
Haven't seen any studies like this on the site, if you have - let me know.
I haven't done much . If the addiction is there, it's easy to get it out with anything.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page3436#comment_52744612
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page3403#comment_52556668
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1799#comment_16747717
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/137553/page5
ps probably haven't tried only detecting flat/trend changes yet. Flattening, attractors, etc.
I didn't do much. If the addiction is there, it's easy to get it out with anything.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page3436#comment_52744612
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page3403#comment_52556668
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1799#comment_16747717
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/137553/page5
ps probably haven't tried only detecting flat/trend change yet. Flattening, attractors, etc.