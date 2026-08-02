Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3430
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Virtual is written in MQL5. It should be ported to C++ without any problems. I think it is one of the fastest tick backtesters in the world.
What about OHLC?
Do you have limits, stops?
and a link?
You need your own backtester, this is the first test task for any quantum :)
Yes I have already written a lot of them simple, but with the limiters there is more than two lines to write and think )))))
It's hard for me, and I don't want to, and debug, and time ...
Although I've already spent the whole day searching for it(())
I'll have to write it, I guess.
Yes, I have already written a bunch of them simple, but with the limiters there are more than two lines to write and think ))))
it's hard for me, and I don't want to, and I don't want to debug, and time ...
So it doesn't make any difference whether it's limited or marquee, just a condition for opening
It's clear that it's just a condition, but a backtester with market entry via vectorisation is written in one line of code....
And there are already limits stops stops takes, it's another much more complex and slower structure, and also the architecture of the code must be +- competently organised, that is a task far from an hour of work + debugging and other hemorrhoids.
And I see that after R-key I can't think in the concept of loops at all, only tabular tidydata structures.
it's clear that it's just a condition, but a backtester with market input through vectorisation is written in one line of code...
And there are already limit stops and take-outs, it's another much more complex and slow structure, and the code architecture should be organised +- competently, it's a task not for an hour of work + debugging and so on.
And I see that after R-key I can't think in the concept of loops at all, only tabular tidydata structures.
and OHLC?
No.
Are there any limiteds, stops?
Yes.
Is there a link?
Profile->Publications.
No.
Yes.
Profile->Publications.
thanks
The multicurrency is ready, so far this crooked one will do.
What's left is the best part.