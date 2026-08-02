Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3427
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I criticised your attitude to risk, but I didn't gloat anywhere.
I see. I hope I explained my attitude to risks and why there are no stops. Stops are needed when there is a signal to change the trend.
Been into this for a long time. There are books:
Non-Fractal Markets. Mandelbrot.
Fractal theory of the forex market. Almazov.
In general, the analogy is traceable.
like this
I don't want just a tree, I want a sequential clustering. Like in the diagram below. The number of clusters at each level should be set arbitrarily, as well as the depth of the tree.
https://scikit-learn.org/stable/auto_examples/cluster/plot_agglomerative_dendrogram.html#sphx-glr-auto-examples-cluster-plot-agglomerative-dendrogram-py
such as this
Yeah.
here's a paper from the '80s.
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/epdf/10.1098/rspa.1980.0044
Yeah
here's a paper from the '80s.
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/epdf/10.1098/rspa.1980.0044
It's all alchemy to me.
It's all alchemy to me.
groovy
https://scikit-learn.org/stable/auto_examples/cluster/plot_agglomerative_dendrogram.html#sphx-glr-auto-examples-cluster-plot-agglomerative-dendrogram-py
Why this link - it seems to have already been discussed and worked out why it doesn't fit...
Why the link - I thought it was already discussed and sorted out why it doesn't fit....
I haven't really looked into it, but it might be useful.
I haven't really looked into it, but I just thought it might come in handy.
Thank you.
groovy
just like the market ))))))