Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3423
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And this drawdown you have, is it within the framework of the trade or what went wrong?
That's how it closed on a manual trade.
This is easy to check if you take one single pattern and calculate statistics. And it will be seen that there are patterns and they are repeated, but the statistics on them is not repeated.
Usually they are similar patterns, not exactly the same.
Will you try to prove it? ;)
That's the way it is in essence - there are patterns with low response in leaves.
Prove the rules of the Russian language? )
Usually it's similar patterns, not exact-to-similar patterns.
That's how it closed when trading manually.
Prove the rules of the Russian language? )
Yep - I doubt there is a logical basis and continuity in the spelling of endings. It may certainly have been invented that way in the 20th century, but that doesn't mean it's correct.
To be honest this is even worse, trading without a stop with incomprehensible risk and a tiny take profit. Very very dangerous trading, I would not sign up for this.
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Oh, how you like to discuss my "failures" in the signal!
When trading without stops, you exit a position when certain events occur.
Entries are based on the expectation of a trend change, so stops are simply unreasonable - a game against probability.
Yep - I doubt there's a logical rationale and continuity in the spelling of endings. It may certainly have been invented that way in the 20th century, but that doesn't mean it's correct.
Oh, how many wonderful moments we've had. )2nd declension, masculine, neuter case. Endings I, Y.
In addition to decomposition, we need to solve the problem of invariance/mashtable, roughly speaking, so that the model can see the same thing both on the minute and on the day.
Well, it's still a search in the symbol history, where they may be under-represented in the right amount.
Oh how you like to discuss my "failures" in signalling!