Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3258
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Python takes how long to compute the same size of the original matrix as in the example above?
Time measurement considering matrix creation
throw away your stones )
Time measurement taking into account matrix creation
This is on an old FX-8350.
On its basis I made a calculation of the correlation matrix.
Measured the performance.
For statistics, this is the result I got
I should note that Python has a small parallelisation when running code - for half a second for about two cores, the rest is counted on one core.
the NumPy library is written in C.
Well, yes, it makes sense. That's why I mentioned that the python wrapper is faster than a C compiler like MQL5.
Here on R ChatGPT offers
Result
As I understand, python can work with an integer matrix and the speeds here are of a different order here
If the code is correct, the result is as follows
The question of accuracy/comparability of the results of calculations itself should be checked.
This is simply a transition from CMatrixDouble to matrix<double>.
It takes 20% more execution time to convert formats both ways. But it is still much (> 3 times) slower than NumPy.
Time measurement taking into account matrix creation
Save both matrices to files to reconcile the results.