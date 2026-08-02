Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2913
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Well, in this case my fantasies are embodied in the terminal, including yours, because you can clearly see that on M1 the values of ATR and volumes change tens of times, and on D1 - at most times, more often just by tens of per cent. This is a huge difference between outwardly similar processes.
I see that you are only at the beginning of your journey.
what a tilt is. Why three arrows, there should be one.If on one order three positions it is saber to read, and if in the logic of orders, the logic to torture.))))
what a tilt is. Why three arrows, there should be one.
Three arrows because I shorted there three times.
You should google tilt.
three arrows because I shorted there three times.
You should google tilt.
Logic is flawed, it shouldn't happen at the same level.
Who fights with tilt, and how to trust their TS after a big series of losses?
Are these trades not systematic, with violation of rules, or is it just that the TS makes a loss? Losses always happen - it's normal - write yourself a stop point for using the TS and its rechecking/improvement.
Limit the loss for a day/week and do not trade if you have reached the planned loss until the next period, and it is better even to skip a day or sometimes a week - go for a walk.
Watch your emotional state - euphoria and depression are reasons to take a break - you can usually understand by analysing your thoughts or with the help of close people in your environment. You can also understand by your choice of music at the moment, if you are a music lover.
Losing money - you will always have time, you should not be in a hurry....
The logic is lame, on one level it shouldn't be like this.
I think tilt
Are these trades not system trades, with violation of the rules, or is it just the TS making a loss? Losses always happen - it's normal - write yourself a stop point for using the TS and its rechecking/improvement.
Yeah, I think I've lost my systematic approach.
Anyway, WITHOUT today, the statistics is as follows: for a month I made 70% with maximal drawdown on the account 12,5%.
With today, everything is sad
===========================================================
equity for a month of trading WITHOUT today
trading was conducted with clear +- single risk stops, one lot, without over-sitting, averaging and other cheats, everything is honest, because it is for myself.
The balance is right on the level.
Now don't let the balance break that level like last time.
P.S. But it seems to be off-topic here already. The thread is not on this topic.
Yeah, I think I've lost my system.
Well, check at the weekend on the history, what would have happened if you had traded according to the "system".
In manual trading, the main thing is to dampen emotions not about the market.
I usually end up like this - even on the demo - I wanted a million.....
The balance is right on the level.
Now don't let the balance break that level like last time.
))
I usually end up like this - even on the demo - I wanted a million....
I also freaked out now, I entered without a stop deliberately, so either a breakout or a new high )).
PS. I'm tired of trading with my hands....