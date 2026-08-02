Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2906
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EUR can shoot up nicely, the market maker has longs(red rectangles).
But first everyone will get another snot down, including me)))
How's the forecast? :)
We can only envy with white envy.
With respect, Vladimir.
I didn't have the option to take data from the terminal there, I want to fence a real time date into my R-ku....
I need streaming data, either from a normal terminal (which gives the date) or from a website, for example....
But straight stream date is needed, without skips and delays.
Then https://clusterdelta.com/ - gives volumes about once in 10 seconds and with a delay also in a few seconds (also about 5-10).
If it does not fit - then you need to do the same as he does, but personally for yourself (with minimal delays).
Then https://clusterdelta.com/ - gives volumes about once every 10 seconds and with a delay of a few seconds too (also about 5-10).
If it doesn't fit - then you should do the same as he does, but for yourself (with minimal delays).
I used to use them when they were free about 4-6 years ago, I need to see what they give now.
I have nothing but white envy.
With respect, Vladimir.
Not everything is as sunny as it seems, but thank you....
Another off-topic...
PayPal
Another off-topic.
Either transfer from card - everything works.
On the site of DC you specify the card details - the money is debited
Which DC?
SWIFT transfers are forbidden - only education or medical treatment.
You open an account in DC, choose replenishment by bank card, enter details.
Privat card