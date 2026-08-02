Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2906

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EUR can shoot up nicely, the market maker has longs(red rectangles).

But first everyone will get another snot down, including me)))

 
How's the forecast? :)
 
mytarmailS #:
How's the forecast? :)

We can only envy with white envy.

With respect, Vladimir.

 
mytarmailS #:

I didn't have the option to take data from the terminal there, I want to fence a real time date into my R-ku....

I need streaming data, either from a normal terminal (which gives the date) or from a website, for example....

But straight stream date is needed, without skips and delays.

Then https://clusterdelta.com/ - gives volumes about once in 10 seconds and with a delay also in a few seconds (also about 5-10).

If it does not fit - then you need to do the same as he does, but personally for yourself (with minimal delays).

ClusterDelta indicators for Metatrader 4/5
  • 2021.01.10
  • AVTOR
  • clusterdelta.com
The Cryptomarket is available in Clusterdelta indicators for MT4/5
 
elibrarius #:

Then https://clusterdelta.com/ - gives volumes about once every 10 seconds and with a delay of a few seconds too (also about 5-10).

If it doesn't fit - then you should do the same as he does, but for yourself (with minimal delays).

I used to use them when they were free about 4-6 years ago, I need to see what they give now.

 
MrBrooklin #:

I have nothing but white envy.

With respect, Vladimir.

Not everything is as sunny as it seems, but thank you....

 
Another off-topic...

How to open an account in DC from Ukraine, when all transfers abroad are prohibited.

Only opinions of those who really opened accounts recently....

Now the situation is such that even consultants from DC recommend ways that do not work....

 
mytarmailS #:
Another off-topic...

How to open an account in DC from Ukraine, when all transfers abroad are prohibited.

Only opinions of those who have actually opened accounts recently are of interest....

Now the situation is such that even consultants from DC recommend ways that do not work....

PayPal

 
mytarmailS #:
Another off-topic.


Either transfer from card - everything works.

On the site of DC you specify the card details - the money is debited

 
mytarmailS #:
Which DC?
What bank do you have?
When did you do it?

SWIFT transfers are forbidden - only education or medical treatment.

You open an account in DC, choose replenishment by bank card, enter details.

Privat card

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