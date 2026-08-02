Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2919
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Open a private language chat room, I'll sign up. I'm sure there'll be a few more followers. No chatter, no bickering. Concrete code discussion of improvement, etc.
Opened...
Who wants access to the group write...
requirements : Knowledge of R, adequacy tested here
Question to the praised forum programmers...
why is it impossible to edit your messages in PMs and groups for many years?
Is it such a difficult task? Is it so hard to foresee that if a person writes a text, he often needs to edit what he has written?
Is it such a difficult task? Is it so hard to foresee that if a person writes a text, he often needs to edit it...?
There is such a moment, the client writes from another region or country, and he does not answer, sleeps already, or limits the working time, and then the client begins to write, hey, you soulless dog, you're greedy there cattle,
and then he realises he was wrong and corrects it,
Do you need a client like that?
Hi!
As usual we are training the bot on history.
And want a springboard - at least a week of profitable trading - if the network has been trained for 5 years.
There is simply no other.
Either you become gods or accept it.
I have a network maximum of a week + a week worked profitably. Then you have to train again on new cats + part of the story.
Create a working network and scrape profits from forex money every week.
Cancel Maximka's ban.
I didn't see what the ban was for, if not much give this monkey another chance)
Cancel Maxim's ban.
I join you, please.
Is it such a difficult task? Is it so hard to foresee that if a person writes a text, he often needs to edit it...?
tell me, honoured one, do you trade on SME with metatrader?
tell me, sir, do you trade on SME with metatrader?
Including metatrader
Okay.
Basically, I found a rocker with a mt.
I'm testing the MO idea in real time, maybe it's just luck, but it's good!?
30 models running, 24,000 predictions.
I hope it's not luck.