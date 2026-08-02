Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2911

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Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

What's the book called?

Simons didn't give away his strategy, they write about it unequivocally everywhere.

But he told the principle: look for market inefficiencies.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

What's the book called?

I sent it to you in person.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Ahh, I remember.

Yeah, I've found one of those.

It's on the internet in English and on foreign sites, I think.

you should probably download this one first:

WSJ journalist and author of a book about Simons, "The Man Who Solved The Market" Gregory Zuckerman says the large gap in returns can be explained by differences in fund strategy.


then find the title of the article and search for it

It's understandable. I'm reading the book.)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

I e-mailed you the book

Thank you.

 
mytarmailS #:
Who fights with tilt and how to trust their TS after a big series of losses?

How can you trade like this?


I'm in a very big series of losing trades, and I don't know whether it's a tilt, or bad luck, or I need to change the rules of entry....

 
elibrarius #:

Manual trading?

Yeah.

PS by the way don't think about selling the euro now, there could be an explosion.
 
mytarmailS #:

Yeah.

PS by the way don't think about selling the euro now, there could be an explosion

why????

I, for example, am selling

 
mytarmailS #:

well, yeah

I think you can only trade manually on FA and news. Scalping on TA can't even pull the MO. And manual trading is also psychologically pressurising.
I have not been trading manually for about 5 years, and tests of automatic trading show that it is not good either. That's why I've been digging with MO.... for the last year.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

why????

I, for one, am selling

we are at the level of MM's buying and now there is new buying from MM...

So there is a possibility of a big upward shift on the hourly/daily.

 
elibrarius #:
I think you can only trade manually on FA and news. Scalping on TA does not even pull the MO. And psychology also presses manually.
I have not been trading manually for about 5 years, and tests of automatic trading show that it is not good either. That's why I've been digging with MO.... for the last year.

Your path is as follows

1) manual trading - disappointment

2) algo trading, MO - .......


And I have


1) manual trading - disappointment

2) algo trading, MO - disappointment .

3) manual trading - ......

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